Florida School Bus Driver Accused of Striking a 12-Year-Old Student

A Bay District school bus driver has been arrested after being accused of child abuse, reported Panama City News Herald.

The incident reportedly occurred May 13, when school bus driver Stacy Christy Halloran allegedly struck a 12-year-old student in his upper right back with an open hand.

It is unclear what prompted this incident. However, the act was caught on the school bus security video. According to the news report, the slap was so hard that it could be heard in the video, which was taken with a camera located three rows from the front of the bus.

Halloran was reportedly charged with cruelty towards child/abuse without great bodily harm and was removed from duty. Her next court date is July 21.

Bay District’s Superintendent Mark McQueen said via the article that the incident is both troubling and disappointing. The investigation is ongoing.

