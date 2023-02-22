(STN Podcast E148) Work Together: Contractor Headlines, Arizona TD & Pastor Champions Hope

Get updates on the new Superintendent of the Year and school bus contractor developments.

Dr. Kerry Duskin, who serves as transportation director for Roosevelt Elementary School #66 in Arizona and is a pastor, discusses bringing hope to both students and staff, as well as progress to the district.

Also, Kevin Matthews and Leslie Norgren from First Student share how the school transportation contractor offers customized contracting and electrification options for districts.

Read more about contractors.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Conversation with First Student.



Green Tip from Nuvve.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.