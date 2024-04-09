Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E205) Adopt & Adapt: National Perspectives on Clean School Bus Choices

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 205

By Claudia Newton

Mobile electric school bus charging solutions, and more details on the EPA GHG (greenhouse gas emissions) regulations.

Get a detailed look into the state of clean student transportation, perspectives from school bus manufacturers, legislature to watch, and more with Nate Springer, vice president of market development at TRC Companies, the producer of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) EXPO in Las Vegas this May.

Read more about green bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Message from Student Transportation of America.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Mississippi Student Left on Bus for Hours
Next article
NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Illinois School Bus Crash

Multimedia

