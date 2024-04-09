(STN Podcast E205) Adopt & Adapt: National Perspectives on Clean School Bus Choices

Mobile electric school bus charging solutions, and more details on the EPA GHG (greenhouse gas emissions) regulations.

Get a detailed look into the state of clean student transportation, perspectives from school bus manufacturers, legislature to watch, and more with Nate Springer, vice president of market development at TRC Companies, the producer of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) EXPO in Las Vegas this May.

