North Carolina School District Cancels Over 20 Bus Routes Amid COVID Outbreak

More than 20 bus routes from Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools in North Carolina have been canceled due to transportation staff testing positive for COVID-19, leaving at least 21 buses not running this week, reported WRAL News.

According to the news article, as of Sunday afternoon at least 25 staff members tested positive out of 42 drivers plus office staff. They are out for the next several days.

School officials reportedly ask that families make alternate travel arrangements to get to school. In the afternoon, families of students in grades K-2 are asked to pick up their children at the bus stop.

If families cannot make alternate plans, they are asked to contact the transportation office and they will arrange to have another bus pick up the student as soon as one can be made available, which will be after 9 a.m.

The district will reportedly cover all elementary schools first to the best of their abilities and then move to middle and high schools. Meaning that high school and middle school students may be more delayed.

