(Free Webinar) Driving Success: Transformative Transportation Strategies for 2025 and Beyond

Transportation professionals rarely get a break, but as the current school year comes to a close, taking a step back to reassess your processes can pay dividends in the coming year in the forms of time savings, safer students, and more.

Join us for “Driving Success: Transformative Transportation Strategies for 2025 and Beyond” to gain valuable insights and practical strategies shared by peers that can help you more confidently steer your department through the upcoming year.

During this session, you’ll take home:

Approaches to gaining operational efficiencies, from taking a fresh look at optimizing routes and bell schedules to identifying ways to effectively leverage automation

Strategies for identifying opportunities for policy and procedure improvements within your transportation department

Tips and best practices from seasoned transportation peers

Presenters:

Michael Roche

VP of Customer Engagement and Business Development

EZRouting

With over 13 years of experience as a Director of Transportation for a school district, Roche possesses extensive expertise in overseeing logistical operations and ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation systems. Transitioning into consulting, he has utilized his knowledge to aid school districts in optimizing transportation operations and implementing software solutions. Currently, Roche is committed to collaborating with school districts across the country, assisting them in maximizing the benefits of the software and providing comprehensive consulting services tailored to their transportation requirements.

Kelly White

Transportation Dispatcher

Laveen Elementary School District

Eric Kissel

Director of Transportation

Laveen Elementary School District

Kimberly Lane

Transportation Coordinator

Evergreen Public Schools