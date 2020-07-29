Wednesday, July 29, 2020
(STN Podcast E18) Local Solutions to a National Problem: Student Transporters Focus on Health & Safety

By Claudia Newton

As federal, state and local guidance varies on reopening schools amid the coronavirus, two school districts—one in central Florida and one in southern Alberta, Canada—present the solutions they’ve developed for masks, physical distancing, bus cleaning, driver training, routing and more.

Dr. Alice Kuo, the head of pediatrics medicine at UCLA, shares a look at the science behind the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for students to safely return to in-person classes.

Learn more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

