Clark County School District in Nevada Announces Online Start to School Year 

By Taylor Hannon
One of the largest public school districts in the country, Clark County School District that serves the Las Vegas area, joins the list of school districts nationwide that will be starting the school year on Aug. 24 with full-time distance learning, reported yournews.com.

The district, however, will continue to provide children meals utilizing school buses in the process. While school buses won’t be actually delivering the meals, as was the national trend in the spring, they will be transporting some students to their local school cafeterias, where they can pick up their meals and then take them back home.

CCSD can’t continue to deliver meals once the new school year starts, as it doesn’t have the necessary waivers from the U.S Department of Agriculture to allow it, the article reported.

The district will review the current health situation every 30 days, with the hope of eventually transitioning to a hybrid model of education.

