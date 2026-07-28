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(STN Podcast E317) Industry Innovation: 26-Year-Old Contractor Star & Evolving School Bus Tech

School Transportation Nation – Episode 317

By Claudia Newton

We analyze the conversations at the National School Transportation Association’s annual convention, an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study on autonomous vehicle safety, and how student transporters can respond to the evolving trends of AI and new technology.

Cameron Wood, the lead electric vehicle performance analyst for school bus contractor Student Transportation of America, shares how his technical background led him to brainstorm an EV charging solution and accept the Innovator of the Year award at STN EXPO West this month.

Read more about technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from School Radio.


Message from IC Bus. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Spotify and YouTube.

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