School Bus Driver for Students with Special Needs Convicted of Sex Crimes

A Gwinnett County school bus driver in Georgia was sentenced to five years in prison and lifelong registration as a sex offender after being convicted of masturbating on board his bus while students were present.

Steven Edward Wilkins, 67, was found guilty of six counts of child molestation and four counts of public indecency. He had worked as a school bus driver for students with special needs in the Gwinnett County School System.

The investigation reportedly began Feb. 9, 2023, after a parent walking her child to the bus reported seeing Wilkins behaving suspiciously.

Prosecutors said investigators reviewed footage from cameras installed on the bus. The video showed Wilkins using a tablet sexually stimulating himself while the bus was parked in the bus lane at Suwanee Elementary School.

The conduct occurred on at least four days between Jan. 31 and Feb. 9, prosecutors said. At least one student was on board the bus during each incident. Officials did not release the ages of the students or provided additional information about them.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office also noted that Wilkins portrays Santa Claus each Christmas at a local church.

A judge sentenced Wilkins to 20 years of close supervision by law enforcement authorities, including five years in prison. Following his release, Wilkins will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be prohibited from having contact with minors.

“This is absolutely reprehensible behavior and will not be taken lightly,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson told local reporters. “We are committed to protecting all victims, particularly those who are most vulnerable. This defendant will be monitored closely for the next 20 years and held accountable for the rest of his life.”

Officials did not provide information about when Wilkins stopped working for the school district. The district’s response to the conviction was not immediately available. No other details about the court proceedings were immediately released.

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