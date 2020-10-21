(STN Podcast E33) Forced Innovation: Unique Solutions for School Bus Operations Amid COVID-19

School reopenings amid fluctuating COVID-19 infection numbers require transportation directors to use unique solutions and procedures that work for their specific districts.

Pam Martinez with bus contractor DATTCO, which runs buses in Connecticut & Rhode Island, shares the creative ways that the company is using incentives, technology and more to attract and retain drivers as well as improve overall operations.

