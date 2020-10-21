Tuesday, October 20, 2020
(STN Podcast E33) Forced Innovation: Unique Solutions for School Bus Operations Amid COVID-19

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 33

By Claudia Newton

School reopenings amid fluctuating COVID-19 infection numbers require transportation directors to use unique solutions and procedures that work for their specific districts.

Pam Martinez with bus contractor DATTCO, which runs buses in Connecticut & Rhode Island, shares the creative ways that the company is using incentives, technology and more to attract and retain drivers as well as improve overall operations.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Special message from First Transportation Solutions, driven by First Student.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

