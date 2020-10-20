Indiana School District Deploys Blue Bird Electric School Bus to Increase Sustainability

Columbus, IN — Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) has received a Blue Bird electric-powered school bus as part of a sustainability movement. BCSC was awarded funding from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund that provided significant subsidies for the school bus along with the necessary charging infrastructure. The leader in electric-powered school buses, Blue Bird has continued expanding deployment of these clean vehicles in increasing numbers of states throughout the US.

“BCSC is committed to being an environmentally responsible member of the community. Reduced emissions from transportation operations is aligned with the environmental sustainability goals of the corporation,” said Dr. Brett Boezeman, director of operations at BCSC. “The addition of electric buses to the BCSC fleet will further support other alternative energy exploration and carbon footprint reduction efforts. BCSC is fortunate to have community support on such projects.” The electrification project also includes the addition of updating lighting fixtures across 21 of its buildings with high-efficiency LED bulbs and solar energy panels on the rooftops of two buildings, intending to reduce energy consumption by 40%.

To further optimize the electric bus implementation, Cummins and Duke Energy have partnered with BCSC to study vehicle energy consumption and charging requirements. The electric bus will also demonstrate vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability and is the first V2G capable bus in Indiana. The study will aid in selecting routes the bus is used on, the charging schedule and the effects on battery life, electricity consumption compared to peak rate/times, and total cost of ownership. The energy consumption study will also provide a blueprint of the impact of a broader fleet adoption and what investments and total cost of ownership will look like for future fleet purchases.

Blue Bird’s electric school buses are powered by Cummins PowerDrive 7000EV battery-electric powertrain and produce zero emissions. The electric motor is maintenance-free, providing significant savings on service, fuel and emissions costs. Their quiet, yet powerful operation makes them a valuable asset within a school bus fleet.

“Cummins is excited to have BCSC and our community benefit from adding this electric bus into their fleet,” said Jeff Seger, general manager for powertrain at Cummins. “With Cummins headquartered in Columbus, we’re proud to see the role our innovation plays in helping push our community forward.”

“The data gathered from the Bartholomew project will be valuable to continuing to improve electric bus products as we continue to innovate and improve this rapidly evolving market,” said Trevor Rudderham, SVP of Electrification at Blue Bird Corporation. “With hundreds of our electric buses currently on the road, we have already seen great strides in technology advancements for electric within the past year, and hope to see more of these buses operating in Columbus in the near future.”

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

BCSC is an Indiana public school system located in and around Columbus, Indiana, 45 miles south of Indianapolis. BCSC educates 11,486 students in grades PreK-12. There are 21 buildings in the district, 18 of which house students. Of the student population, 70% are white, 16% Hispanic, 7% Asian, 4% Multi-Racial, 2% Black, and 1% American Indian. BCSC’s student population is very diverse, with students speaking nearly 60 languages as their native language, 44% of students receiving federal lunch assistance, and 13% of students receiving special education services.

The district houses over 140 buses, transferring more than 8,500 students twice per day which cover 4,312 miles each day across the city and county. BCSC hosts several magnet programs and provides student transportation to all, adding access and complexity to its transit system.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.