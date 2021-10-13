(STN Podcast E85) Spotlight on Safety: Student Wellbeing Requires Driver Training & Public Awareness

Conversations at the recent STN EXPO Indy showed how the school bus industry is crowdsourcing solutions to shortages in staffing as well as in materials due to shipping issues.

School Bus Safety Week is coming up Oct. 18-22, presenting an opportunity to shine a spotlight on student safety. Recent bus stop injuries and deaths show the need for increased community awareness and school bus driver training.

