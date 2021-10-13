Tuesday, October 12, 2021
(STN Podcast E85) Spotlight on Safety: Student Wellbeing Requires Driver Training & Public Awareness

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 85

By Claudia Newton

Conversations at the recent STN EXPO Indy showed how the school bus industry is crowdsourcing solutions to shortages in staffing as well as in materials due to shipping issues.

School Bus Safety Week is coming up Oct. 18-22, presenting an opportunity to shine a spotlight on student safety. Recent bus stop injuries and deaths show the need for increased community awareness and school bus driver training.

Read more at stnonline.com/safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

