WATCH: Innovation Hits the Road: Transfinder’s Ride Along Tech Demo Steals the Show at 2025 TSD Conference

The 2025 Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference buzzed with energy as hundreds of school transportation professionals converged on the Frisco Convention Center. Amid packed breakout sessions and exhibit halls, one experience stood out: Transfinder’s Technology Demo Ride Along aboard Type C school bus.

School Transportation News Publisher & President Tony Corpin caught up with John Daniels, Transfinder’s Vice President of Marketing to learn more.

“This isn’t a static demo,” Daniels said, gesturing toward the large video display onboard the school bus. “Attendees will board an operational school bus from Garland ISD and experience our solutions in motion—exactly as drivers and dispatchers use them every day.”

The 20-minute loop around Frisco, Texas showcased Transfinder’s flagship platform RouteFinder Plus and WayFinder. Riders watched live routing adjustments respond to simulated traffic, AI-powered stop-arm violation alerts trigger instant notifications, and tablet-based driver workflows streamline pre-trip inspections. GPS precision down to the curb ensured every scenario felt authentic.

Learn more about the TSD experience.

Related: (STN Podcast E282) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 1/2): Mission-Critical Partners for Special Needs Transportation

Related: TSD Panel Shares How Technology Improves Special Needs Transportation Operations

Related: Case Study on Data-Driven Technology Presented at TSD