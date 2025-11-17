Prioritize Your Professional Growth

As the fall approaches, it’s an opportune time to prioritize your individual and team’s professional growth. Two upcoming conferences in particular—the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) Conference and the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference—offer invaluable opportunities to sharpen leadership skills, stay updated on industry trends, and forge meaningful connections. These events are essential for professionals aiming to excel in the dynamic field of school transportation.

The NAPT ACTS, scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, embraces the theme, “Driven by safety, guided by professional development.” The NAPT website states the event unites industry leaders with a shared goal: Ensuring safe and efficient transportation for every student. Attendees can expect Professional Development Series (PDS) training, discussions on industry challenges, and networking opportunities. The trade show provides an opportunity to explore solutions and connect with peers. Don’t miss the chance to visit booth #619 to meet the School Transportation News team and build new relationships that could shape your career.

You can also learn more about STN EXPO EAST in Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina on March 26-31, 2026. Meanwhile, the TSD Conference, taking place Nov. 6-11 in Dallas/Frisco, Texas, focuses specifically on transporting students with disabilities and special needs, providing hands-on safety training. This conference stands out for its specialized training and technology offerings, featuring four keynote speakers covering topics on student behavior and legal challenges and over two-dozen expert-led workshops. Attendees can also participate in the roadeo competition and the Technology Demonstration & Ride & Drive Experience on Friday, Nov.7. During the latter event, supplier partners and OEMs will showcase cutting-edge tools designed to enhance student safety and success.

The TSD Conference delves into best practices for supporting students with disabilities, offering insights that elevate both professional expertise and personal growth. By learning from seasoned professionals, attendees gain practical strategies to improve transportation services tailored to unique student needs. As one transportation director shared, “Conferences like TSD are vital for professional growth. They provide a platform to expand knowledge, develop skills and stay ahead of industry advancements. The networking and trade show sessions allowed me to exchange innovative ideas, build connections and gain insights critical for improving services, especially for students with disabilities and special needs.”

Beyond knowledge acquisition, these conferences foster collaboration and innovation. Trade shows expose participants to emerging technologies and potential partnerships, enabling them to integrate new tools into their operations. Engaging with exhibitors and fellow professionals sparks creative solutions to current challenges, ensuring school transportation remains efficient and student success focused. These interactions often lead to long-term collaborations that benefit both individuals and their organizations.

Conferences also offer enriching personal experiences. They provide a space to reconnect with colleagues, form new relationships and expand professional networks. These connections can lead to future opportunities, innovative problem-solving and collaborations that drive progress in school districts. The blend of professional development and meaningful networking creates a dynamic environment where attendees leave inspired and equipped to lead.

For those committed to advancing their careers, attending these conferences is a strategic investment. The NAPT and TSD conferences deliver actionable insights, access to industry leaders and motivation from inspiring speakers. They empower professionals to stay at the forefront of an evolving industry while building skills that directly impact student safety and success. Whether you’re a seasoned leader or new to the field, these conferences offer tools to help you grow both personally and professionally.

I encourage you to seize this opportunity by registering for the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas. Visit tsdconference.com/agenda for details on the keynote speakers, educational sessions and networking events. The schedule is packed with opportunities to learn, connect and grow.

Investing in professional development through conferences like NAPT, TSD Conference and STN EXPO yields significant returns for both individuals and organizations. These events provide a platform to acquire new knowledge, build lasting connections and draw inspiration from industry pioneers. For anyone dedicated to advancing their career and improving school transportation, attending these conferences is a critical step toward achieving lasting success. By prioritizing professional growth, you are positioning you and your team to lead with confidence in an ever-changing school transportation industry.

