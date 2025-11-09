Case Study on Data-Driven Technology Presented at TSD

FRISCO, Texas – Transportation Supervisor Todd Silverthorn shared how Kettering City Schools in Ohio improved efficiency, safety and accountability by integrating technology and promoting hands-on staff engagement.

Silverthorn said in Saturday’s Zonar-sponsored TSD Conference Lunch and Learn session that Kettering City Schools was looking for a technology solution to help with issues such as drivers being unfamiliar with routes, two-way radios not working in communication blackout spots, and the need to improve on-time performance.

Pairing Transfinder routing information and ByteCurve driver management with Zonar GPS helped the transportation department discover efficiencies and eliminate multiple routes, he said. Tracking the school buses helps direct mechanics to a broken-down vehicle or locate a one when a parent asks where it is.

Payroll issues are also solved faster as each driver’s route is tracked so it can be determined, for instance, if they were on a field trip route on a day that they missed clocking in. Turn-by-turn navigation has replaced paper route sheets and digital report keeping allows the pulling of data requested by law enforcement, Silverton explained.

To assist with implementation, the district took a “train-the-trainer” approach and educated several employees who then instructed the rest of the staff. It also received National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) grants to help offset the cost of the software and subscriptions.

Silverthorn advised not to add too many technologies at once. He underscored the importance of involving staff in planning discussions and building in time for troubleshooting. He said he shows his drivers that both he and the data are there to support them, not simply surveil them “Big Brother” style.

He added that the data from his technology stack facilitates fuel savings, route efficiencies, streamlined payroll, DVR storage, easier driver navigation and conflict resolution.

A third of his fleet transports students with special needs and on-time performance is huge for this population, he said, noting how crucial it is to pinpoint specific bus locations. He recounted one incident in which a bus on the highway needed immediate assistance due to a student having a meltdown. The live GPS tracking allowed a trained aide to be dispatched there quickly.

Being able to monitor bus locations and provide parents with answers as to where their children are helps prevent said parents from showing up to bus stops and becoming aggressive with drivers, said Silverthorn, who is also the executive director of the Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation.

In answer to an attendee’s question on data security, Silverthorn said that the data is simply a livestream within the routing software and does not leave that environment.