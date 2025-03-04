8-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle After Exiting School Bus in Texas

An 8-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car after she was dropped off by her school bus. Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil, reported Fox 26.

The incident reportedly occurred on Feb.24, when Emmanuela Aifuwa was dropped off by her Alief Independent School District bus at her apartment complex.

According to the news report, Aifuwa was speaking to a friend across the street when she ran into the roadway. It is unknown why she ran into the roadway. Surveillance footage shows the motorist, who was not identified in this writing, did not have time to stop the vehicle before hitting the child. The girl was reportedly transported to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

On Wednesday night, family, friends and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Aifuwa. The vigil reportedly took place at the scene of the incident.

The child’s mother, identified as Susie, told local news reporters that Aifuwa was her only child, and she wishes her daughter would just walk up to her and say, “Mama, it’s just a prank.” Aifuwa was described as bright and happy by loved ones.

According to local news reports the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. They reportedly did not show signs of impairment or intoxication and were not traveling at an excessive speed. The investigation is ongoing.

Related: Kansas Student Dead, Another Hurt Following Crash with School Bus

Related: 7-year-old Struck and Fatally Injured in Canada

Related: 79-Year-Old, 9-Year-Old Struck by School Bus in New York

Related: Missouri Child Hit by Pickup Truck While Getting Off School Bus