2022 Garage Stars Announced: Overcoming Every Challenge

By Taylor Hannon

Earlier this year,  School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates to be profiled in the August fleet management magazine edition.

STN received over 160 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers, and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 7th annual installment of Garage Stars, to be published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. The editors used the following 10-point criteria to determine the finalists.

  • Community involvement
  • Credentials
  • Industry development
  • Leadership
  • Level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision)
  • Life experience
  • Time spent on the job
  • Training capability
  • Regulatory agency commendations
  • Value to the transportation program

Below is the full list of nominees:

Humberto Aguayo, Maintenance Supervisor
Durham School Services, Illinois

Charles Alford, Lead Auto/Diesel Technician
Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia

Mark Alford, Heavy Duty Mechanic
Cajon Valley Union School District, California

Brian Allison, Head Mechanic
L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, Michigan

Jane Anastasi, Transportation Supervisor
Pocantico Hills Central School District, New York

Shawn Anderson, Bus Mechanic
Knox Community School Corporation, Tennessee

Ramon Aranda, Fleet Mechanic/Shop Foreman
Natalia Independent School District, Texas

Glenn Bailey, Lead Technician
Dallas Independent School District, Texas

Randall Ball, Shop Manager
Student Transportation of America, New York

Bill Barut, Lead Mechanic
Greece Central School District, New York

Brian Batson, Lead Foreman
Cherokee County School District, Georgia

Travis Bean, Bus Mechanic
Carroll Consolidated School Corporation, Indiana

James (Jim) Beasley, Bethesda Depot Manager
Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland

Tom Belcher, District Fleet Head
Dublin City Schools, Ohio

Brian Berg, Mechanic/Bus Driver
Nay-Ah-Shing School District, Minnesota

Scott Berry, Maintenance Technician
Sparksman Transportation Ltd., Alberta

Riley Binz, Automotive Diesel Mechanic
Pinellas County School Board, Florida

Ronna Blocker, Director of Transportation
Seaman USD 345, Kansas

Pat Boone, Supervisor of Transportation
Ritchie County Board of Education, West Virginia

Bryan Bowman, Bus Garage Manager
Greene County Schools, Tennessee

Glenn Brayman, Fleet Maintenance Manager
First Student, Massachusetts

Charles Briggs, Head Mechanic/Shop Foreman
South Jefferson Central School District, New York

Justin Brown, Fleet Maintenance Coordinator
Washoe County School District, Nevada

Emil Brunazzi, Head Mechanic
Deer Lakes School District, Pennsylvania

Jack Bryan, District Vehicle & Maintenance Mechanic
Mt. Lebanon School District, Pennsylvania

Buddy Bryer, Fleet Mechanic III
Montgomery Independent School District, Texas

Blaine Burckhard, Fleet Technician
Minot Public schools, North Dakota

Gary Butler, Shop Supervisor
GG&C Bus Company, Pennsylvania

Thomas Byma, Head Mechanic
Central Valley Christian School, California

Ricky Carroll, Shop Foreman & Assistant Transportation Director
Banks County High School, Georgia

Luke Casella, Supervisor
Weatherly Area School District/Rohrer Bus, Pennsylvania

Ray Coburn, Mechanic
Apple Valley Unified School District, California

Don Corgiat, Lead Equipment Mechanic
Modesto City Schools, California

Derek Crawford, Mechanic
Rudyard Area Schools, Michigan

Matthew Curley, Mechanic II
Pinon Unified School District No. 4, Arizona

Melissa Daniel, TIMS Coordinator
Pender County Schools, North Carolina

Andrew DeBolt, Lead Equipment Mechanic
San Jose Unified School District, California

Rob Deeran, Shop Supervisor
Round Valley Unified School District #10, California

Ernesto Deras, Director of Transportation
Royal School District, Washington

Ricardo Diaz, Substitute Mechanic
Centralia Elementary School District, California

Donnie Dobrenz, Lead Bus Mechanic/Shop Forman
Sheridan County School District #2, Wyoming

Gary Donahue, Lead Technician
Sarasota County Public Schools, Florida

Ken Doss, Lead Mechanic
Cave Creek Unified School District #93, Arizona

Chad Eaton, Fleet Manager
Eagle County School District, Colorado

Rodney Ebnet, Transportation Director
Holdingford Pubic Schools, Minnesota

Donald Fleck, Supervisor of Fleet Maintenance
Harford County Public Schools, Maryland

Bernard Floyd, Route Specialist
Baldwin County Public Schools, Alabama

Mike Fortner, Lead Technician
Tristar Transportation Company, Ohio

Evandro Fracasso, Mechanic
School District of Osceola County, Florida

Troy Fregine, Director of Maintenance 
Beacon Mobility/Midwest Region

Jamie Fritz, Head of Maintenance/Transportation
West Central School Corporation, Indiana

William Frizell, Supervisor for Vehicle Maintenance
Mesa Public Schools, Arizona

Jedidiah Gabriel, Lead Technician
First Student, New York

Jim Gammuac, Shop Tech
Southland Transportation, Canada

Brent Gimlin, Lead mechanic
White Salmon Valley School District, Washington

David Goff, Head Mechanic
Thomas County Schools, Georgia

Roberto Gonzalez, Lead Mechanic
Matthews Bus Alliance Inc., Florida

John Goodson, Shop Foreman
Pender County Schools, North Carolina

Jeremy Greene, Lead Mechanic
Stewart County School System, Tennessee

Rex Grzelax, Bus Mechanic
Oconto Falls Public Schools, Wisconsin

Daniel Gunkel, Lead Mechanic
Eagle Point School District 9, Oregon

Stewart Haines, Parts Specialist Lead
Douglas County School District, Colorado

John Hallman, Certified Mechanic
Arab City Schools, Alabama

Robert Hawkins, Lead Mechanic
White County Schools, Tennessee

Dusty Hebert, Lead Technician
Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Richard Hella, Lead Mechanic
Bloomfield Hills School District, Michigan

Robert Hill, Head Mechanic/Transportation Supervisor
North Warren Central School, New York

Craig Hodgdon, Multi-Site Maintenance Manager
First Student, New Hampshire

Victoria Hope, District Transportation Director
Cassia County Joint School District #151, Idaho

Dave Howard, Lead Technician
East County Transportation Co-op, Washington

Cheri Huefner, Office Manager
Muccio Transportation, Pennsylvania

Hannah Hunt, Bus Technician
New Albany Floyd County Schools, Indiana

Ron Hyatt, Lead Mechanic/Bus Inspector
Pineville Independent Schools, Kentucky

Daniel Jefferson, Supervisor of Mechanics
Prince Edward County Public Schools, Virginia

Joe Jimenez, Fleet Coordinator
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Travis Keene, Equipment Mechanic
Douglas County School District, Colorado

Glenn Kelley, Shop Foreman
Sonora Union High School District, California

Kelly Kephart, School Bus Driver/Mechanics Helper
Newark Valley Central Schools, New York

Chris Kocur, Fleet Maintenance Manager
Morris-Union Jointure Commission, New Jersey

John Koen, Fleet Maintenance Supervisory
Peabody Public Schools, Massachusetts

Karn Krainarong, Heavy Duty Mechanic
Castro Valley Unified School District, California

Seth Krampota, Technician Supervisor
Santa Fe Independent School District, Texas

Kyle Lawrence, Equipment Technician
Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Kenny Lewis, Head Mechanic
Liberty County School Systems, Georgia

Rick Libby, Bus Mechanic
School Administrative District #59, Maine

Osvaldo Lopez, Mechanic
Bryan Independent School District, Texas

BJ Lucky, Shop Foreman
Berrien County School District, Georgia

Ray Lynch, Mechanic
Flagler County School District, Florida

Fernando Magana, Maintenance Supervisor
Durham School Services, Illinois

Jason Maloney, School Bus Mechanic
West County Transportation Agency, California

Raymond Manalo, Vehicle Technician Manager
Twin Rivers Unified School District, California

Danny Martin, Fleet Manager
Broken Arrow Public Schools, Oklahoma

Jim Martin, Shop Supervisor
Langs Bus Lines, Ontario

Clay Mathews, Head Mechanic
Park County School District #6, Wyoming

John Maxwell, Mechanic
Dallas Independent School District, Texas

Randy McCardle, Coordinator of Vehicle Maintenance
Ohio County Schools, Kentucky

Bill McClaran, Lead Mechanic
Medford Township Public Schools, New Jersey

Joseph McCready, Lead Mechanic
Southland Transportation, Canada

Robert McMullen, Transportation Director/Maintenance Director
USD 374-Sublette Schools, Kansas

Dan Meagher, Director of Maintenance
Beacon Mobility/Northeast Region

Eudy Medina, Shop Mechanic
Gainesville City Schools, Georgia

Edward Meindersee, Lead Mechanic
Pittsburg Unified School District, California

Matt Mercuri, Bus Mechanic
Centerville City Schools, Ohio

William Miller, Lead Mechanic
Yosemite Unified School District, California

Jorge Miranda, Mechanic 1
Coachella Valley Unified School District, California

Cole Moody, Bus Shop Technician
Greenville County Schools, South Carolina

Walter Moore, Lead Technician
DATTCO/Manchester Schools, Connecticut

Daniel Moreno, Shop Manager
Storer Transportation, California

Frank Naelitz, Supervisor of Technical Assistance Support
First Student, Ohio

John Nikolich, Maintenance Supervisor
National Express/Durham School Services, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Byron Noble, Bus Mechanic Supervisor
Rochester City School District, New York

Phillip O’Neal, Lead Mechanic
Silsbee Independent School District, Texas

Dustin Pagel, Transportation Director
Dover-Eyota Pubic Schools, Minnesota

Fidel Palau, Mechanic
Leesel Transportation, Bronx, New York

Rudy Payne, Shop Foreman East Shop
Cherry Creek School District, Colorado

Kole Pearson, Lead Mechanic
Estacada School District, Oregon

Jon Perkins, Head Mechanic
Grandview C4 School District, Missouri

Tim Poer, Director of Transportation
Jennings County School Corporation, Indiana

Harold Potter, Shop Mechanic
Midland Independent School District, Texas

Chuck Prins, Mechanic
Saranac Community Schools/Michigan Educational Transportation Services

Thomas Ramirez, Fleet Manager
Clifton Board of Education, New Jersey

Mike Ray, Shop Foreman
Sumner County Schools, Tenn.

Wilmer Reed, Lead Mechanic
Sanger Unified School District, California

William Renninger, Owner
Renninger Busing/Minersville Area School District, Pennsylvania

Troy Richardson, Technician
I-State Truck Center

Jeffery Riggle, Bus Mechanic/Auto Mechanics Teacher
Western Wayne Schools, Indiana

Jim Rodosta, Mechanic
Melissa Independent School District, Texas

Tim Romine, Lead Mechanic
Orcutt Union School District, California

Donnie Ross, Bus Mechanic
Dublin City Schools, Ohio

Steve Rudd, Head Mechanic
Washington County School District, Utah

Jorge Ruiz, School Bus Mechanic
Miller Creek Elementary School District, California

Levi Rutgers, Shop Forman
Alamosa School District, Colorado

Mike Sagner, Shop Manager
Tumbleweed Transportation

Rick Sanchez, Lead Mechanic
Bellflower Unified School District, California

Andrew Scharder, Head Mechanic
Malone Central School District, New York

Mary Seigler, Transportation Department Administrative Assistant
Pender County School, North Carolina

Kenneth Shrum, Mechanic
Lebanon Special School District, Tennessee

Robert Singleton, Bus Technician
Monroe County Schools, Georgia

Kevin Smith, Mechanic
Fort Smith Public Schools, Arkansas

Donald Spring, Tech in Charge
Kingston City Schools, New York/First Student

John Stevenson, Supervisor of Bus Maintenance
Grossmont Union High School District, California

Larry Sullivan, Mechanic Supervisor
Midland Schools, California

Charles Swidrak, Shop Foreman
Fauquier County Public Schools, Virginia

Randy Swift, Lead Mechanic
La Conner School District, Washington

John Syers, Head Mechanic
Wayland Union Schools, Michigan

Jarrett Tarver, Lead Mechanic
Little Cypress- Mauiceville Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Keith Taylor, School Bus Mechanic
Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, Texas

Trad Teddick, Shop Manager
All-Star Transportation

Joe Terpstra, Mechanic Area Director
Klein Independent School District, Texas

Miguel Trujillo, Lead Mechanic
San Marcos Unified School, California

Shane Twining, Transportation Supervisor
Dalton Local Schools, Ohio

Maintenance Transportation Team
Visalia Unified School District, California

Skyler Usimaki, Fleet Manager
Tomball Independent School District, Texas

Tyler Vick, Shop Manager
First Student

Dean Vrba, Bus Mechanic
Turkey Valley Community School, Iowa

Richard Wager, Head Mechanic
Berlin Central School District, New York

Mike Warner, Associate Director of Fleet Maintenance
Cobb County School District, Georgia

Cameron Wellman, Bus Mechanic Helper
Dublin City Schools, Ohio

William Wenzel, Mechanic
Leonard Bus – Oxford Academy & Central School, California

Jeff Wilson, Lead Shop Mechanic
Olander Bus Service

Robert Wolfe, Lead Mechanic
Grossmont Union High School District, California

Bruce Wood, Bus Shop Manager
Laurens County Schools, Georgia

Melissa Yarborough, Transportation /Property Cost Clerk & Driver Education Specialist
Pender County Schools, North Carolina

Monroe Yoder, Bus Technician/School Maintenance Person
Farwell Area Schools, Michigan

Michael Yu, Shop Lead
Southland Transportation Cochrane

