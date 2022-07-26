2022 Garage Stars Announced: Overcoming Every Challenge

Earlier this year, School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates to be profiled in the August fleet management magazine edition.

STN received over 160 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers, and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 7th annual installment of Garage Stars, to be published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. The editors used the following 10-point criteria to determine the finalists.

Community involvement

Credentials

Industry development

Leadership

Level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision)

Life experience

Time spent on the job

Training capability

Regulatory agency commendations

Value to the transportation program

Below is the full list of nominees:

Humberto Aguayo, Maintenance Supervisor

Durham School Services, Illinois

Charles Alford, Lead Auto/Diesel Technician

Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia

Mark Alford, Heavy Duty Mechanic

Cajon Valley Union School District, California

Brian Allison, Head Mechanic

L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, Michigan

Jane Anastasi, Transportation Supervisor

Pocantico Hills Central School District, New York

Shawn Anderson, Bus Mechanic

Knox Community School Corporation, Tennessee

Ramon Aranda, Fleet Mechanic/Shop Foreman

Natalia Independent School District, Texas

Glenn Bailey, Lead Technician

Dallas Independent School District, Texas

Randall Ball, Shop Manager

Student Transportation of America, New York

Bill Barut, Lead Mechanic

Greece Central School District, New York

Brian Batson, Lead Foreman

Cherokee County School District, Georgia

Travis Bean, Bus Mechanic

Carroll Consolidated School Corporation, Indiana

James (Jim) Beasley, Bethesda Depot Manager

Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland

Tom Belcher, District Fleet Head

Dublin City Schools, Ohio

Brian Berg, Mechanic/Bus Driver

Nay-Ah-Shing School District, Minnesota

Scott Berry, Maintenance Technician

Sparksman Transportation Ltd., Alberta

Riley Binz, Automotive Diesel Mechanic

Pinellas County School Board, Florida

Ronna Blocker, Director of Transportation

Seaman USD 345, Kansas

Pat Boone, Supervisor of Transportation

Ritchie County Board of Education, West Virginia

Bryan Bowman, Bus Garage Manager

Greene County Schools, Tennessee

Glenn Brayman, Fleet Maintenance Manager

First Student, Massachusetts

Charles Briggs, Head Mechanic/Shop Foreman

South Jefferson Central School District, New York

Justin Brown, Fleet Maintenance Coordinator

Washoe County School District, Nevada

Emil Brunazzi, Head Mechanic

Deer Lakes School District, Pennsylvania

Jack Bryan, District Vehicle & Maintenance Mechanic

Mt. Lebanon School District, Pennsylvania

Buddy Bryer, Fleet Mechanic III

Montgomery Independent School District, Texas

Blaine Burckhard, Fleet Technician

Minot Public schools, North Dakota

Gary Butler, Shop Supervisor

GG&C Bus Company, Pennsylvania

Thomas Byma, Head Mechanic

Central Valley Christian School, California

Ricky Carroll, Shop Foreman & Assistant Transportation Director

Banks County High School, Georgia

Luke Casella, Supervisor

Weatherly Area School District/Rohrer Bus, Pennsylvania

Ray Coburn, Mechanic

Apple Valley Unified School District, California

Don Corgiat, Lead Equipment Mechanic

Modesto City Schools, California

Derek Crawford, Mechanic

Rudyard Area Schools, Michigan

Matthew Curley, Mechanic II

Pinon Unified School District No. 4, Arizona

Melissa Daniel, TIMS Coordinator

Pender County Schools, North Carolina

Andrew DeBolt, Lead Equipment Mechanic

San Jose Unified School District, California

Rob Deeran, Shop Supervisor

Round Valley Unified School District #10, California

Ernesto Deras, Director of Transportation

Royal School District, Washington

Ricardo Diaz, Substitute Mechanic

Centralia Elementary School District, California

Donnie Dobrenz, Lead Bus Mechanic/Shop Forman

Sheridan County School District #2, Wyoming

Gary Donahue, Lead Technician

Sarasota County Public Schools, Florida

Ken Doss, Lead Mechanic

Cave Creek Unified School District #93, Arizona

Chad Eaton, Fleet Manager

Eagle County School District, Colorado

Rodney Ebnet, Transportation Director

Holdingford Pubic Schools, Minnesota

Donald Fleck, Supervisor of Fleet Maintenance

Harford County Public Schools, Maryland

Bernard Floyd, Route Specialist

Baldwin County Public Schools, Alabama

Mike Fortner, Lead Technician

Tristar Transportation Company, Ohio

Evandro Fracasso, Mechanic

School District of Osceola County, Florida

Troy Fregine, Director of Maintenance

Beacon Mobility/Midwest Region

Jamie Fritz, Head of Maintenance/Transportation

West Central School Corporation, Indiana

William Frizell, Supervisor for Vehicle Maintenance

Mesa Public Schools, Arizona

Jedidiah Gabriel, Lead Technician

First Student, New York

Jim Gammuac, Shop Tech

Southland Transportation, Canada

Brent Gimlin, Lead mechanic

White Salmon Valley School District, Washington

David Goff, Head Mechanic

Thomas County Schools, Georgia

Roberto Gonzalez, Lead Mechanic

Matthews Bus Alliance Inc., Florida

John Goodson, Shop Foreman

Pender County Schools, North Carolina

Jeremy Greene, Lead Mechanic

Stewart County School System, Tennessee

Rex Grzelax, Bus Mechanic

Oconto Falls Public Schools, Wisconsin

Daniel Gunkel, Lead Mechanic

Eagle Point School District 9, Oregon

Stewart Haines, Parts Specialist Lead

Douglas County School District, Colorado

John Hallman, Certified Mechanic

Arab City Schools, Alabama

Robert Hawkins, Lead Mechanic

White County Schools, Tennessee

Dusty Hebert, Lead Technician

Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Richard Hella, Lead Mechanic

Bloomfield Hills School District, Michigan

Robert Hill, Head Mechanic/Transportation Supervisor

North Warren Central School, New York

Craig Hodgdon, Multi-Site Maintenance Manager

First Student, New Hampshire

Victoria Hope, District Transportation Director

Cassia County Joint School District #151, Idaho

Dave Howard, Lead Technician

East County Transportation Co-op, Washington

Cheri Huefner, Office Manager

Muccio Transportation, Pennsylvania

Hannah Hunt, Bus Technician

New Albany Floyd County Schools, Indiana

Ron Hyatt, Lead Mechanic/Bus Inspector

Pineville Independent Schools, Kentucky

Daniel Jefferson, Supervisor of Mechanics

Prince Edward County Public Schools, Virginia

Joe Jimenez, Fleet Coordinator

Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Travis Keene, Equipment Mechanic

Douglas County School District, Colorado

Glenn Kelley, Shop Foreman

Sonora Union High School District, California

Kelly Kephart, School Bus Driver/Mechanics Helper

Newark Valley Central Schools, New York

Chris Kocur, Fleet Maintenance Manager

Morris-Union Jointure Commission, New Jersey

John Koen, Fleet Maintenance Supervisory

Peabody Public Schools, Massachusetts

Karn Krainarong, Heavy Duty Mechanic

Castro Valley Unified School District, California

Seth Krampota, Technician Supervisor

Santa Fe Independent School District, Texas

Kyle Lawrence, Equipment Technician

Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Kenny Lewis, Head Mechanic

Liberty County School Systems, Georgia

Rick Libby, Bus Mechanic

School Administrative District #59, Maine

Osvaldo Lopez, Mechanic

Bryan Independent School District, Texas

BJ Lucky, Shop Foreman

Berrien County School District, Georgia

Ray Lynch, Mechanic

Flagler County School District, Florida

Fernando Magana, Maintenance Supervisor

Durham School Services, Illinois

Jason Maloney, School Bus Mechanic

West County Transportation Agency, California

Raymond Manalo, Vehicle Technician Manager

Twin Rivers Unified School District, California

Danny Martin, Fleet Manager

Broken Arrow Public Schools, Oklahoma

Jim Martin, Shop Supervisor

Langs Bus Lines, Ontario

Clay Mathews, Head Mechanic

Park County School District #6, Wyoming

John Maxwell, Mechanic

Dallas Independent School District, Texas

Randy McCardle, Coordinator of Vehicle Maintenance

Ohio County Schools, Kentucky

Bill McClaran, Lead Mechanic

Medford Township Public Schools, New Jersey

Joseph McCready, Lead Mechanic

Southland Transportation, Canada

Robert McMullen, Transportation Director/Maintenance Director

USD 374-Sublette Schools, Kansas

Dan Meagher, Director of Maintenance

Beacon Mobility/Northeast Region

Eudy Medina, Shop Mechanic

Gainesville City Schools, Georgia

Edward Meindersee, Lead Mechanic

Pittsburg Unified School District, California

Matt Mercuri, Bus Mechanic

Centerville City Schools, Ohio

William Miller, Lead Mechanic

Yosemite Unified School District, California

Jorge Miranda, Mechanic 1

Coachella Valley Unified School District, California

Cole Moody, Bus Shop Technician

Greenville County Schools, South Carolina

Walter Moore, Lead Technician

DATTCO/Manchester Schools, Connecticut

Daniel Moreno, Shop Manager

Storer Transportation, California

Frank Naelitz, Supervisor of Technical Assistance Support

First Student, Ohio

John Nikolich, Maintenance Supervisor

National Express/Durham School Services, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Byron Noble, Bus Mechanic Supervisor

Rochester City School District, New York

Phillip O’Neal, Lead Mechanic

Silsbee Independent School District, Texas

Dustin Pagel, Transportation Director

Dover-Eyota Pubic Schools, Minnesota

Fidel Palau, Mechanic

Leesel Transportation, Bronx, New York

Rudy Payne, Shop Foreman East Shop

Cherry Creek School District, Colorado

Kole Pearson, Lead Mechanic

Estacada School District, Oregon

Jon Perkins, Head Mechanic

Grandview C4 School District, Missouri

Tim Poer, Director of Transportation

Jennings County School Corporation, Indiana

Harold Potter, Shop Mechanic

Midland Independent School District, Texas

Chuck Prins, Mechanic

Saranac Community Schools/Michigan Educational Transportation Services

Thomas Ramirez, Fleet Manager

Clifton Board of Education, New Jersey

Mike Ray, Shop Foreman

Sumner County Schools, Tenn.

Wilmer Reed, Lead Mechanic

Sanger Unified School District, California

William Renninger, Owner

Renninger Busing/Minersville Area School District, Pennsylvania

Troy Richardson, Technician

I-State Truck Center

Jeffery Riggle, Bus Mechanic/Auto Mechanics Teacher

Western Wayne Schools, Indiana

Jim Rodosta, Mechanic

Melissa Independent School District, Texas

Tim Romine, Lead Mechanic

Orcutt Union School District, California

Donnie Ross, Bus Mechanic

Dublin City Schools, Ohio

Steve Rudd, Head Mechanic

Washington County School District, Utah

Jorge Ruiz, School Bus Mechanic

Miller Creek Elementary School District, California

Levi Rutgers, Shop Forman

Alamosa School District, Colorado

Mike Sagner, Shop Manager

Tumbleweed Transportation

Rick Sanchez, Lead Mechanic

Bellflower Unified School District, California

Andrew Scharder, Head Mechanic

Malone Central School District, New York

Mary Seigler, Transportation Department Administrative Assistant

Pender County School, North Carolina

Kenneth Shrum, Mechanic

Lebanon Special School District, Tennessee

Robert Singleton, Bus Technician

Monroe County Schools, Georgia

Kevin Smith, Mechanic

Fort Smith Public Schools, Arkansas

Donald Spring, Tech in Charge

Kingston City Schools, New York/First Student

John Stevenson, Supervisor of Bus Maintenance

Grossmont Union High School District, California

Larry Sullivan, Mechanic Supervisor

Midland Schools, California

Charles Swidrak, Shop Foreman

Fauquier County Public Schools, Virginia

Randy Swift, Lead Mechanic

La Conner School District, Washington

John Syers, Head Mechanic

Wayland Union Schools, Michigan

Jarrett Tarver, Lead Mechanic

Little Cypress- Mauiceville Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

Keith Taylor, School Bus Mechanic

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, Texas

Trad Teddick, Shop Manager

All-Star Transportation

Joe Terpstra, Mechanic Area Director

Klein Independent School District, Texas

Miguel Trujillo, Lead Mechanic

San Marcos Unified School, California

Shane Twining, Transportation Supervisor

Dalton Local Schools, Ohio

Maintenance Transportation Team

Visalia Unified School District, California

Skyler Usimaki, Fleet Manager

Tomball Independent School District, Texas

Tyler Vick, Shop Manager

First Student

Dean Vrba, Bus Mechanic

Turkey Valley Community School, Iowa

Richard Wager, Head Mechanic

Berlin Central School District, New York

Mike Warner, Associate Director of Fleet Maintenance

Cobb County School District, Georgia

Cameron Wellman, Bus Mechanic Helper

Dublin City Schools, Ohio

William Wenzel, Mechanic

Leonard Bus – Oxford Academy & Central School, California

Jeff Wilson, Lead Shop Mechanic

Olander Bus Service

Robert Wolfe, Lead Mechanic

Grossmont Union High School District, California

Bruce Wood, Bus Shop Manager

Laurens County Schools, Georgia

Melissa Yarborough, Transportation /Property Cost Clerk & Driver Education Specialist

Pender County Schools, North Carolina

Monroe Yoder, Bus Technician/School Maintenance Person

Farwell Area Schools, Michigan

Michael Yu, Shop Lead

Southland Transportation Cochrane