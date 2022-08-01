Read this month’s issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions school bus option for your district. Learn more about staff training, increased safety onboard the bus as well as at the school bus stop “danger zone,” and more!

Read the full August 2022 issue.

Persistence Pays Off

Special education student Jack Kendrick came to not only rely on the school bus but fall in love with it. When he wanted a propane bus for his route, but one wasn’t available, Jack took matters into his own hands.

Going Electric

Transportation experts share that besides purchasing new equipment and infrastructure, mechanic training is just as important to a smooth adoption of a green fleet.

Overcoming Every Challenge: Meet STN’s 2022 Garage Stars

This year’s Garage Stars demonstrate what it means to be in the pupil transportation industry. Learn from them and their leaders on what makes them stand out.

Thinking Beyond Green

Besides the funding for low- and zero- emissions school buses, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a section devoted to the review of laws, safety measures and technologies relating to the school bus ‘Danger Zone.’

Anxiety of New School Year Exacerbated by Security Concerns

After one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S., psychologists share how student transporters can mentally prepare their staff and students to return to buses and class.

Smart Choices

School bus video cameras were once seen as a luxury but have evolved into a vital part of transportation leader decision-making when addressing student and staff safety on the bus.

Providing Visibility

Ingredients of a Successful Team