2022 Rising SuperStars in School Transportation Announced

For the past seven years, School Transportation News has requested nominations of student transporters who are displaying leadership or innovation in their school bus operation, but who may have not received the public or industry-wide recognition that they deserve.

This year, the magazine received over 40 nominations, which are listed below. Out of these, 10 individuals were selected by the editors for profiles in our October magazine ‘Rising SuperStars’ feature.

Kathy Allen

Transportation Supervisor

Lake Elsinore Unified School District, California

Katie Anderson

Transportation Supervisor

Candor Central School District, New York

Neil Bennett

Business Affairs

Buckeye Local School District, Ohio

Michelle Berry

Bus Driver/Trainer

Waverly Community Schools, Michigan

Rodney Booth

Chief Engineer

National Express, LLC

Eddie Caceros

Transportation Director

Troy Independent School District, Texas

Elaine Celi

Transportation Coordinator

Lexington Public Schools, Massachusetts

Nicole Ciganik

Transportation Supervisor

Forest Hills Public School District, Michigan

Rosella Davis

Bus Driver/Special Education Para-Professional

Oroville City Elementary School District, California

Michael Decerbo

Branch Manager

Dattco, Inc. – Capitol Region Education Council, Connecticut

Sherry Deltoro

Location Manager

First Student, Rhode Island

Gladys Felix-Davis

Driver Trainer

School District of Osceola County, Florida

Greg Fox

Driver

Pinnacle Charter School, Colorado

Lorraine Garbowski

Dispatch/Driver

First Student, Morganville, New Jersey

Marcus Garvie

Lead Camera Technician

Aldine Independent School District, Texas

Penny Gross

School Bus Driver

Grand Ledge Public Schools, Michigan

Kristi Harden

Executive Director of Transportation

Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Frank Hedrick

Bus Driver

North Clackamas School District, Oregon

Kenneth Hoskins

Cover Driver

Dallas ISD, Texas

Dustin Ireland

Transportation Manager

Cyr Bus Lines, Maine

Coreena Johnson

Transportation Supervisor

West Holmes Local School District, Ohio

Sho Kalache

Region Manager Trinity Transportation

Trinity Transportation/National Express, LLC – Michigan

Umul Khair

Operations Lead

4Seasons Transportation, Alberta

Ozzy Lopez

Assistant Transportation Director

Pine Crest Preparatory School, Florida

Chris Malin

Operations Manager

North Reading/Beacon Mobility, Massachuttes

Raymond Mapstone

Trainer

Adams-Arapahoe School District J-28, Colorado

Marlene Martin

Head Bus Driver

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, New York

Chris Mather

South County Transportation Supervisor

Bend La Pine Schools, Oregon

Kaisha McCulley

CDL Trainer & Permanent Route Substitute

Exeter Township School District, Pennsylvania

Jill McDaniel

Bus Operator

Winchester Public Schools Transportation, Virginia

Erica McGruder

Assistant Director of Transportation and Personnel

Bryan Independent School District, Texas

Shakita Mills

Driver/Dispatcher

Dallas Independent School District, Texas

Geneva Nino

Bus Driver/Trainer

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, Indiana

Karen Pace

School bus driver

Central Valley Christian School, California

Kristin Persu

Director of School Operations

Chicago Public Schools/Beacon Mobility (SCR), Illinois

Igor Petrovic

Transportation and Fleet Director

Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Colorado

Caren Roberts

Transportation Secretary

Wayland Union Schools District, Michigan

Gilbert Rosas

Director II- Sustainability & Adaptation

Modesto City Schools, California

Sharee Sapp

Dispatcher/Discipline Coordinator

Navasota ISD/Goldstar Transit, Texas

Denise Sims

Special Needs Bus Driver

Albany County School District, Wyoming

Nick Voisard

Senior Director of Electric Vehicles

National Express, LLC

Christopher Walls

Director of Student Transportation

Kansas City Public Schools, Missouri

Linda Worsham

Transportation Director/Bus Driver

Freer Independent School District, Texas