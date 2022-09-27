2022 Rising SuperStars in School Transportation Announced

For the past seven years, School Transportation News has requested nominations of student transporters who are displaying leadership or innovation in their school bus operation, but who may have not received the public or industry-wide recognition that they deserve.
This year, the magazine received over 40 nominations, which are listed below. Out of these, 10 individuals were selected by the editors for profiles in our October magazine ‘Rising SuperStars’ feature.
Kathy Allen
Transportation Supervisor
Lake Elsinore Unified School District, California
Katie Anderson
Transportation Supervisor
Candor Central School District, New York
Neil Bennett
Business Affairs
Buckeye Local School District, Ohio
Michelle Berry
Bus Driver/Trainer
Waverly Community Schools, Michigan
Rodney Booth
Chief Engineer
National Express, LLC
Eddie Caceros
Transportation Director
Troy Independent School District, Texas
Elaine Celi
Transportation Coordinator
Lexington Public Schools, Massachusetts
Nicole Ciganik
Transportation Supervisor
Forest Hills Public School District, Michigan
Rosella Davis
Bus Driver/Special Education Para-Professional
Oroville City Elementary School District, California
Michael Decerbo
Branch Manager
Dattco, Inc. – Capitol Region Education Council, Connecticut
Sherry Deltoro
Location Manager
First Student, Rhode Island
Gladys Felix-Davis
Driver Trainer
School District of Osceola County, Florida
Greg Fox
Driver
Pinnacle Charter School, Colorado
Lorraine Garbowski
Dispatch/Driver
First Student, Morganville, New Jersey
Marcus Garvie
Lead Camera Technician
Aldine Independent School District, Texas
Penny Gross
School Bus Driver
Grand Ledge Public Schools, Michigan
Kristi Harden
Executive Director of Transportation
Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina
Frank Hedrick
Bus Driver
North Clackamas School District, Oregon
Kenneth Hoskins
Cover Driver
Dallas ISD, Texas
Dustin Ireland
Transportation Manager
Cyr Bus Lines, Maine
Coreena Johnson
Transportation Supervisor
West Holmes Local School District, Ohio
Sho Kalache
Region Manager Trinity Transportation
Trinity Transportation/National Express, LLC – Michigan
Umul Khair
Operations Lead
4Seasons Transportation, Alberta
Ozzy Lopez
Assistant Transportation Director
Pine Crest Preparatory School, Florida
Chris Malin
Operations Manager
North Reading/Beacon Mobility, Massachuttes
Raymond Mapstone
Trainer
Adams-Arapahoe School District J-28, Colorado
Marlene Martin
Head Bus Driver
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, New York
Chris Mather
South County Transportation Supervisor
Bend La Pine Schools, Oregon
Kaisha McCulley
CDL Trainer & Permanent Route Substitute
Exeter Township School District, Pennsylvania
Jill McDaniel
Bus Operator
Winchester Public Schools Transportation, Virginia
Erica McGruder
Assistant Director of Transportation and Personnel
Bryan Independent School District, Texas
Shakita Mills
Driver/Dispatcher
Dallas Independent School District, Texas
Geneva Nino
Bus Driver/Trainer
Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, Indiana
Karen Pace
School bus driver
Central Valley Christian School, California
Kristin Persu
Director of School Operations
Chicago Public Schools/Beacon Mobility (SCR), Illinois
Igor Petrovic
Transportation and Fleet Director
Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Colorado
Caren Roberts
Transportation Secretary
Wayland Union Schools District, Michigan
Gilbert Rosas
Director II- Sustainability & Adaptation
Modesto City Schools, California
Sharee Sapp
Dispatcher/Discipline Coordinator
Navasota ISD/Goldstar Transit, Texas
Denise Sims
Special Needs Bus Driver
Albany County School District, Wyoming
Nick Voisard
Senior Director of Electric Vehicles
National Express, LLC
Christopher Walls
Director of Student Transportation
Kansas City Public Schools, Missouri
Linda Worsham
Transportation Director/Bus Driver
Freer Independent School District, Texas