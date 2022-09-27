Tuesday, September 27, 2022
2022 Rising SuperStars in School Transportation Announced

By Taylor Hannon-Ekbatani
STN Rising Superstars

For the past seven years, School Transportation News has requested nominations of student transporters who are displaying leadership or innovation in their school bus operation, but who may have not received the public or industry-wide recognition that they deserve.

This year, the magazine received over 40 nominations, which are listed below. Out of these, 10 individuals were selected by the editors for profiles in our October magazine ‘Rising SuperStars’ feature.

Kathy Allen
Transportation Supervisor
Lake Elsinore Unified School District, California

Katie Anderson
Transportation Supervisor
Candor Central School District, New York

Neil Bennett
Business Affairs
Buckeye Local School District, Ohio

Michelle Berry
Bus Driver/Trainer
Waverly Community Schools, Michigan

Rodney Booth
Chief Engineer
National Express, LLC

Eddie Caceros
Transportation Director
Troy Independent School District, Texas

Elaine Celi
Transportation Coordinator
Lexington Public Schools, Massachusetts

Nicole Ciganik
Transportation Supervisor
Forest Hills Public School District, Michigan

Rosella Davis
Bus Driver/Special Education Para-Professional
Oroville City Elementary School District, California

Michael Decerbo
Branch Manager
Dattco, Inc. – Capitol Region Education Council, Connecticut

Sherry Deltoro
Location Manager
First Student, Rhode Island

Gladys Felix-Davis
Driver Trainer
School District of Osceola County, Florida

Greg Fox
Driver
Pinnacle Charter School, Colorado

Lorraine Garbowski
Dispatch/Driver
First Student, Morganville, New Jersey

Marcus Garvie
Lead Camera Technician
Aldine Independent School District, Texas

Penny Gross
School Bus Driver
Grand Ledge Public Schools, Michigan

Kristi Harden
Executive Director of Transportation
Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Frank Hedrick
Bus Driver
North Clackamas School District, Oregon

Kenneth Hoskins
Cover Driver
Dallas ISD, Texas

Dustin Ireland
Transportation Manager
Cyr Bus Lines, Maine

Coreena Johnson
Transportation Supervisor
West Holmes Local School District, Ohio

Sho Kalache
Region Manager Trinity Transportation
Trinity Transportation/National Express, LLC – Michigan

Umul Khair
Operations Lead
4Seasons Transportation, Alberta

Ozzy Lopez
Assistant Transportation Director
Pine Crest Preparatory School, Florida

Chris Malin
Operations Manager
North Reading/Beacon Mobility, Massachuttes

Raymond Mapstone
Trainer
Adams-Arapahoe School District J-28, Colorado

Marlene Martin
Head Bus Driver
Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, New York

Chris Mather
South County Transportation Supervisor
Bend La Pine Schools, Oregon

Kaisha McCulley
CDL Trainer & Permanent Route Substitute
Exeter Township School District, Pennsylvania

Jill McDaniel
Bus Operator
Winchester Public Schools Transportation, Virginia

Erica McGruder
Assistant Director of Transportation and Personnel
Bryan Independent School District, Texas

Shakita Mills
Driver/Dispatcher
Dallas Independent School District, Texas

Geneva Nino
Bus Driver/Trainer
Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, Indiana

Karen Pace
School bus driver
Central Valley Christian School, California

Kristin Persu
Director of School Operations
Chicago Public Schools/Beacon Mobility (SCR), Illinois

Igor Petrovic
Transportation and Fleet Director
Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Colorado

Caren Roberts
Transportation Secretary
Wayland Union Schools District, Michigan

Gilbert Rosas
Director II- Sustainability & Adaptation
Modesto City Schools, California

Sharee Sapp
Dispatcher/Discipline Coordinator
Navasota ISD/Goldstar Transit, Texas

Denise Sims
Special Needs Bus Driver
Albany County School District, Wyoming

Nick Voisard
Senior Director of Electric Vehicles
National Express, LLC

Christopher Walls
Director of Student Transportation
Kansas City Public Schools, Missouri

Linda Worsham
Transportation Director/Bus Driver
Freer Independent School District, Texas

