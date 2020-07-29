Alabama Governor Orders Most Students to Wear Masks

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed that all students in grades 2 through 12 must wear face coverings as they aim to return to in-person classes in August.

The amended “Safer at Home” order issued on Wednesday was Ivey’s 15th supplemental emergency proclamation since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March and remains in effect through Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Central.

The amended restrictions also allow schools to reopen subject to social distancing and sanitization rules and guidelines.

Ivey’s latest order extended a requirement implemented on June 1 that all public and private elementary and secondary schools as postsecondary, technical and specialty schools and colleges and universities to implement six feet of physical distancing between all persons of different households.

The order also called for “reasonable steps, where practicable” to regularly disinfect high-touch items and surfaces as well as require face coverings for all students in grades 2 through 12 and for all school employees.

Similar requirements went into effect on May 23 for child daycare facilities and camps.

Exceptions to the face mask rule apply to students with disabilities or health conditions that prevent them from wearing the covering, and for students engaged in exercise while maintaining six feet of physical distance or during athletic activities.

Alabama enters phase five of its school reopening plan on Aug. 1.

