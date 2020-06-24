Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home Multimedia STN Podcast Episode 13 – Adapting to COVID-19: Students Wearing Masks &...
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 13 – Adapting to COVID-19: Students Wearing Masks & Physically Distancing on the Bus?

By Claudia Newton

Transportation directors must balance many concerns—including state guidelines, health expert advice, district administration decisions, and parental anxiety—to run school bus routes during the new coronavirus pandemic. Everything from drivers checking student temperatures before they board to physically distancing students on the bus must be considered.

Joining Tony and Ryan on this episode is Michael Shields, the retiring director of transportation for Salem Keizer Public Schools in Oregon, who has almost five decades of industry experience. He shares how inserting transportation into the conversation early and investing in personal relationships is key to finalizing procedures and having a successful school startup.

Read more about this topic at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

This episode’s Safety Tip is brought to you by Safe Fleet.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleSTN EXPO Reno Moves to November
Next articleIt Takes a Pandemic to Prove The Power of Yellow

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 12 – Tool of Equity: Educational Access for all Students Amid COVID-19

As states release plans on school reopening after coronavirus closures, student transporters must ensure they can stay funded and compliant with health guidelines. Consultant Alexandra...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 11 – Prep & Budget Smart: A Contractor Perspective on Post-Coronavirus School Startup

The June 15 school budget deadline is approaching. States are releasing guidance on what needs to happen to safely reopen schools after coronavirus. And...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 10 – Moving Forward: Transportation Directors Share 2020-2021 School Bus Plans

School districts are getting creative with new bus technology and bell-time schedules for the upcoming school year. Hear from a rural Wisconsin school district...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 9 – Inspiring Your Team: Building a Positive Team Culture Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has brought significant anxiety to student transporters and the families they serve. This has not reduced since the CDC released guidelines for reopening...
Read more
Multimedia

Recorded Webinar: Effectively Manage Recorded School Bus Stop Arm Video

Implementing a successful photo enforcement program to educate and dissuade motorists from passing a stopped school bus in your community can present a number...
Read more
Multimedia

STN Podcast Episode 8 – Back on the Road: Managing Student Transportation After COVID-19

Kids and their parents are eager for schools to reopen. However, school busing is going to look different due to COVID-19. Transportation staff is...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
457 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.