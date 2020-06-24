STN Podcast Episode 13 – Adapting to COVID-19: Students Wearing Masks & Physically Distancing on the Bus?

Transportation directors must balance many concerns—including state guidelines, health expert advice, district administration decisions, and parental anxiety—to run school bus routes during the new coronavirus pandemic. Everything from drivers checking student temperatures before they board to physically distancing students on the bus must be considered.

Joining Tony and Ryan on this episode is Michael Shields, the retiring director of transportation for Salem Keizer Public Schools in Oregon, who has almost five decades of industry experience. He shares how inserting transportation into the conversation early and investing in personal relationships is key to finalizing procedures and having a successful school startup.

