CASTO Business Management Forum Brings Together California Student Transporters

The California Association of School Transportation Officials (CASTO) met in person for the first time in three years.

The three-day Business Management Forum, which took place from Oct. 19 – 21 in Garden Grove, California, included sessions on the new state budget increases for school transportation, transportation of students experiencing homelessness, fleet maintenance, and staff recruitment strategies.

The Exhibitor’s Show and Reception on Oct. 20 showcased the latest in school transportation technology.

During the event, CASTO President Matthew Thomas sat down with School Transportation News to record a live School Transportation Nation podcast. Listen to Thomas speak about the increase in funding and the state mandate to update bell times on Episode 134, published this week, at stnpodcast.com.

The association’s 2023 annual conference takes place Feb. 25-27 in Burbank, California.