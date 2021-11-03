CDC Recommends COVID-19 Vaccinations for Younger Children

Following the Food and Drug Administration authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending its use.

The CDC is encouraging about 28 million children between the ages of 5 to 11 in the U.S. to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. The vaccine can reportedly protect children from the novel coronavirus and reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities.

In a Tuesday press release, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation on Tuesday that children 5 to 11 be vaccinated.

Various news reports indicate that COVID-19-related hospitalization of children and adolescents increased from late June to mid-August.

Due to the Delta variant surge and the rise of positie cases in children, vaccination along with other preventative measures has been recommended to protect children from COVID-19.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine side effects were reportedly mild, self-limiting and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children.

The vaccine was reported to be nearly 91 percent effective in preventing the COVID-19 among children aged 5 to 11 years old in the clinical trials.

“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Walesnky said.

CDC confirmed that the nationwide distribution of pediatric vaccinations started this week, with the aim to scale up to full capacity starting the week of Nov. 8. It has been reported that the vaccine dosage for younger children is a third of that received by adults.

