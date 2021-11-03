North Carolina School Bus Driver Killed After School Bus Overturns

A veteran school bus driver for Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) in southwest North Carolina was killed after the school bus flipped over.

School bus driver Tina Gordon, 53, was a transportation employee for 10 years, according to the district website. Four students who attend East Henderson High School and Flat Rock Middle School were also on board the bus at the time of the crash. They were transported for observation and evaluation to local hospitals.

The district said the crash occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol, paramedics and district staff responded to the scene.

Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene, though of the cause of death is still unknown at this time.

“Our district’s crisis response teams are employed at the schools affected by this tragic accident and will be available to support students and staff in our school communities,” HCPS stated on its website. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Gordon’s family and our greater school communities.”

