Guiding Hands: New York School Bus Driver Supports Young Rider Through Her Anxiety

On the bustling mornings of Northport, New York, Kayla Soliman’s heart would race as she stood at the edge of the driveway, eyeing the big yellow school bus.

The second grader, just 7 years old during the fall of 2022, struggled with anxiety after watching her younger sister, Kelsey, get sick during the school bus ride home in Suffolk County on Long Island. Despite her mother Lindsey’s efforts, nothing seemed to ease Kayla’s fears. For an entire school year, Kayla avoided the school bus ride, her trepidation growing with each passing day.

But one person saw her struggle and decided to help.

Margaret Hall, affectionately known as “Miss Margaret” by her young riders, had been driving for contractor Huntington Coach for seven years and knew the importance of making each child feel safe. Sensing Kayla’s hesitation, Hall didn’t just sit back. She began to offer small gestures—a warm smile, reserving a seat in the front row, gentle words of encouragement.

“We need to be proactive in having a good attitude, helping their day start off correctly,” Hall explained.

Inspired by Kayla’s story, Hall decided to take her approach a step further. School Transportation News asked Hall what led her to write her children’s book “Why Does My Heart Go Thump When I See The Bus?” Margaret’s son David Hall provides the illustrations.

“Through the months of trying to help and encourage Kayla to return to riding the bus, the story formed in my mind, and I had to write it down,” she shared.

For Kayla, Hall’s gestures, and eventually the book, made all the difference. When Hall handed the girl a draft of the book, it marked the moment Kayla decided to step onto the school bus again.

“I got emotional,” Kayla’s mom Lindsey recalled.

“Kayla has now been an encouragement to her fellow-riders,” Hall proudly added.

Hall’s book has since become more than just a story—it’s a tool helping children across Long Island, New York, confront their fears. Hall has sold thousands of copies, many of which are distributed to local school districts free of charge. It’s an initiative that underscores a simple yet profound truth: A bus driver’s role goes beyond transporting students. It’s about guiding them through moments of uncertainty.

Brendan Clifford, vice president of operations for Huntington Coach that is owned by Beacon Mobility, reflected on the impact of Hall’s work.

“Our drivers represent the heart of Huntington Coach and consistently go above and beyond their job description to support the students and families we serve,” he said. “We are grateful for Margaret’s willingness to apply her talent of writing children’s books to lift up students dealing with bus anxiety and are hopeful her story will reach more kids to enrich their riding experience.”

Hall reflected on how her approach has impacted her riders over time.

“Kayla has been on my bus for three years, and in the last two years, I have seen her learn how to cope. Now, as a fourth grader, she takes the initiative to encourage others,” she explained. “Most students love to ride the bus, but those who are apprehensive often lose that feeling when greeted with a friendly smile, encouraging words, and a joyous atmosphere.”

For Hall, and drivers like Wing Hang Chiu of nearby East Williston, New York, the work is personal. Chiu, a school bus driver trainer for Beacon Mobility company Dell Transportation, often speaks with Chinese American students in their native Cantonese and Mandarin. He said he knows how important it is to build trust and familiarity.

“They open up and talk to me a little more,” he said, understanding that even a short interaction can set the tone for a child’s day.

Whether it’s offering a friendly face or taking extra time with nervous children, Long Island’s school bus drivers — and their peers nationwide — do more than drive. They provide a safe space, especially crucial in an era where anxiety is on the rise. As Shari Lurie, senior director of mental health services at epilepsy care center Epic Long Island, noted, “It’s not uncommon for kids to not want to take the bus. Having someone who is friendly and warm can make all the difference.”

The feedback Hall has received from her efforts and her book has been overwhelmingly positive. She shared with STN, “A school counselor has already put the book to use this year with an apprehensive student. A 12-year-old facing anxiety over taking the bus for the first time found the facts presented in the book helpful in facing his fear.”

Hall also noted, “A safety manager stated that ‘Margaret and David are ambassadors for the school bus industry.’ Kayla wrote a note last year, saying ‘Thank you for helping me when I really needed it.’”

Hall’s efforts have rippled beyond her Northport route. Her children’s book is now a staple in various districts, including Sachem Central, where hundreds of copies have been distributed. Each book, like each ride, offers a chance for children to feel seen, heard, and safe.

“It’s fun to be a bus driver. You get the opportunity to show people you care,” Hall said, smiling as she watches Kayla, now a confident 9-year-old, board the school bus without hesitation.

When asked what advice she would give to other bus drivers and schools to help students overcome bus-related anxiety, Hall offered this: “As the first and last face seen on a child’s school day, it is important that bus drivers put a smile on their face, meet students with a friendly greeting, and present an atmosphere of joy and safety as they ask their students to be seated and buckle up.”

Schools, she added, “can include facts about some of the issues that lead to anxiety in the bus drills performed throughout the year.”

