Electric Bus OEM GreenPower Rings the Bell to Open NASDAQ Trading

Fraser Atkinson, CEO and chairman of electric school bus manufacturer Greenpower Motor Company, opened NASDAQ trading Tuesday. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since August 2020.

Before ringing the opening bell, Atkinson cited several company milestones this year that he said has GreenPower “off to a good start heading into 2023,” following record vehicle delivery and revenue posted last quarter.

In addition to launching the new nano BEAST Type A electric school bus at STN EXPO Reno in July, Atkinson pointed to the opening of the company’s electric school bus manufacturing facility in West Virginia as well as the delivery of its first all-electric cargo van and the delivery of a cab and chassis to another vehicle manufacturer for a market GreenPower is not pursuing.

Atkinson commented that GreenPower is “looking for significant growth through mandates and money,” citing New York state’s requirement that starting in 2027 school districts and bus companies can only purchase all-electric school buses. The state’s entire fleet of 50,000 school buses must be zero emissions by 2035.

Meanwhile, Jon Leonard, owner and president of GreenPower’s New York school bus dealer Leonard Bus Sales, joined Atkinson and several GreenPower employees, board members and business partners at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Related: GreenPower Announces Plans to List its Shares on NASDAQ

Related: Blue Bird’s President and CEO Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

Related: School Bus Contractor Student Transportation Inc. Opens Trading on NASDAQ