Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Watch: Report on Special Needs Student Attacked on S.C. School Bus

By Taylor Hannon-Ekbatani

This video contains graphic scenes of violence and child injuries.
Viewer discretion is advised.

Queen City News in the Charlotte, North Carolina, recently aired the investigative report “The Longest Ride,” which details an incident from 2018 that involved an onboard school bus attack of a young girl who was nonverbal and on the autism spectrum by a 9-year-old male student. The incidents are caught on video, but the school bus driver appears unaware of the violence going on behind him.

The family of Autumn Angle, who was 4 years old at the time of the attack, recently settled a lawsuit with Chesterfield County Schools and the South Carolina Department of Education for $2.2 million.

At the time, Autumn Angle rode the school bus from her home to Ruby Elementary School, which is within the Chesterfield County School District. The South Carolina district located about 65 miles southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina. The new report provides information on the attack and includes video clips from depositions of the former superintendent and  special education director of Chesterfield County Schools.

