Electric School Bus Webinars Scheduled for this Summer

Looking for more guidance and information on electric school bus adoption? The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Program will be co-hosting a webinar series along with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation throughout the summer.

Each webinar will be hosted on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. EST, the first kicking off this month and lasting through September. Topics will focus on technical assistance relating to clean school buses (CSBs).

Find an overview of the various webinars below;

April 24 — Charging Best Practices, Incorporating Charge Management, Solar, Battery Storage, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

May 22 – Equipment Overview, Future Proofing, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Request for Proposals (RFPs), and Best Practices

June 26 – Differences Between ESBs and ICE Buses, ESB Maintenance, and Bus Request for Proposals (RFPs) Best Practices

July 24 – Battery Overview, Recycling/End-of-Life Options, and Warranties

August 28 – Building a Case for ESBs in your Fleet including Benefits, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and Emissions Calculators

September 25 – Electrification Process including a Step-by-Step Guide for New Adopters

Register here for the webinars you want to attend.

The EPA Clean School Bus Program is nearly halfway over. The program provides $5 billion over five years to replace school buses with low- and zero-emission school buses. Other funding opportunities include a $500 million Clean Bus Planning Award (CBPA), which aims to reduce barriers to zero-emission deployment by providing school and transit bus fleets with technical assistance to develop fleet electrification transition plans. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until Sept. 30.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy launched a $500 million Renew America’s Schools Program to promote clean energy improvements at K-12 public schools. Potential projects/expenses could include CSBs, EVSE and battery electric storage systems (BESS). Apply by June 13.

