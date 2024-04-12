Friday, April 12, 2024
Green BusNews

Electric School Bus Webinars Scheduled for this Summer

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Looking for more guidance and information on electric school bus adoption? The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Program will be co-hosting a webinar series along with the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation throughout the summer.

Each webinar will be hosted on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. EST, the first kicking off this month and lasting through September. Topics will focus on technical assistance relating to clean school buses (CSBs).

Find an overview of the various webinars below;

  • April 24 — Charging Best Practices, Incorporating Charge Management, Solar, Battery Storage, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
  • May 22 – Equipment Overview, Future Proofing, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Request for Proposals (RFPs), and Best Practices
  • June 26 – Differences Between ESBs and ICE Buses, ESB Maintenance, and Bus Request for Proposals (RFPs) Best Practices
  • July 24 – Battery Overview, Recycling/End-of-Life Options, and Warranties
  • August 28 – Building a Case for ESBs in your Fleet including Benefits, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and Emissions Calculators
  • September 25 – Electrification Process including a Step-by-Step Guide for New Adopters

Register here for the webinars you want to attend.

The EPA Clean School Bus Program is nearly halfway over. The program provides $5 billion over five years to replace school buses with low- and zero-emission school buses. Other funding opportunities include a $500 million Clean Bus Planning Award (CBPA), which aims to reduce barriers to zero-emission deployment by providing school and transit bus fleets with technical assistance to develop fleet electrification transition plans. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until Sept. 30.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy launched a $500 million Renew America’s Schools Program to promote clean energy improvements at K-12 public schools. Potential projects/expenses could include CSBs, EVSE and battery electric storage systems (BESS). Apply by June 13. 

