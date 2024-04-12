DERA Tribal and Territory Grants Coming Soon

More funding for cleaner school buses is coming soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the 2024 Diesel Emissions and Reduction Act (DERA) for Tribal and Territory will open in Spring.

More information on the 2024 Tribal and Territory Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) will be published on the EPA website. EPA added that DERA did not offer a funding opportunity program during the last calendar year in 2023. The upcoming 2024 DERA Tribal and Territory NOFO is the first funding opportunity since the fiscal year 2022 DERA Tribal and Insular Area NOFO.

The DERA Tribal and Territory Grants program was previously known as the DERA Tribal and Insular Area Grants program. The grant aims to reduce harmful emissions from diesel school buses.

Applicants will be accepted from federally recognized Tribal governments (or intertribal consortia), Alaska Native Villages, or government agencies of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, which have jurisdiction over transportation or air quality.

