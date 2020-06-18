Friday, June 19, 2020
FMCSA Further Extends Expiring Licenses, Certifications Amid COVID-19 Pandemic 

By Taylor Hannon
School bus driver
Stock photo.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) extended a previous waiver of expiring driver’s license and medical examiner’s certificates by an additional 90 days, as many commercial vehicle drivers (CMV) are unable to renew or provide documentation to their State Driver Licensing Agencies during COVID-19 closures.

The FMCSA extended through Sept. 30 a previous notice that was effective from March 24 until June 30. FMCSA said the extension provides the needed relief from specified Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) for commercial license permit holders (CLP), commercial driver license (CDL) holders, non-CDL drivers, and motor carriers.

The Notice of Enforcement Policy, issued by the FMCSA on June 15, states that due to the closure of many State Driver Licensing Agencies nationwide, social distancing requirements, and medical providers canceling scheduled physical examinations to dedicate resources to the COVID-19, CMV drivers are experiencing difficulties from complying with the FMCSR.

FMCSA also cited the immediate need to transport essential supplies, equipment, and persons as reasons for the additional extension.

“Ensuring that drivers are available to operate CMVs during the national emergency is critical to [the] continued operation of the transportation and energy supply networks and the safety and economic stability of our nation,” the notice states.

The extension applies to licenses valid on Feb. 29 of this year and that expired on or after March 1. All other CLP and CDL drivers are required to comply with all other obligations under the FMCSR and applicable laws.

