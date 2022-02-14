FMCSA Launches Training Provider Registry to Meet New Standards

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) launched its Training Provider Registry as the final step in implementing new entry-level driver training standards for individuals seeking to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) or certain endorsements.

The Training Provider Registry is an online database that aims to improve highway safety by:

Maintaining the list of registered training providers that have self-certified they meet federal training requirements.

Retaining a record of all individuals who have completed the required entry-level driver training.

As of Feb. 7, entry-level drivers subject to the Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) regulations must complete the required training from a registered training provider before obtaining a CDL or specified endorsement for the first time. State Driver Licensing Agencies will now use the information in the Training Provider Registry to verify that a CDL applicant has completed the required training before administering the applicable skills or knowledge test.

Individuals subject to the ELDT regulations include those applying to:

Obtain a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.

Upgrade an existing Class B CDL to a Class A CDL.

Obtain a school bus (S), passenger (P), or hazardous materials (H) endorsement for the first time.

Individuals who hold a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) issued before Feb. 7 are not subject to the ELDT requirements, so long as they obtain a CDL before the CLP or renewed CLP expires. Individuals who previously held the types of licenses or endorsements listed above are not subject to ELDT regulations, even if the previously issued license or endorsement is no longer valid.

“With an increasing number of people applying for CDLs over the past year, there has never been a more important time to implement minimum uniform training standards that ensure new drivers have both the knowledge and skills to operate safely,” Jack Van Steenburg, FMCSA executive director and chief safety officer, said in a statement. “The ELDT regulations were developed with input from driver and training organizations, motor carriers, state licensing agencies, safety advocacy groups and insurance companies. The Training Provider Registry will efficiently connect training providers, entry-level drivers and state driver licensing agencies to promote compliance with these essential safety regulations.”

The federal ELDT regulations, which cover both classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction, will ensure that entry-level drivers receive the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle. The regulations were mandated under the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21).

Individuals seeking to obtain entry-level driver training must search for a training provider on the Training Provider Registry at https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov.

All entities intending to provide entry-level driver training, including companies, organizations, public agencies and individuals, must visit the Training Provider Registry to register with FMCSA. Training providers can learn more about the requirements they must meet, including those related to instructor qualifications, training curricula, facilities, equipment and state licensing, and begin registration at https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/provider.

