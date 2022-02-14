Monday, February 14, 2022
North Carolina Teen Shot While Waiting for School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A 17-year-old student was shot while waiting for his school bus in Greensboro, North Carolina, Fox 8 reported.

Eyewitness Miguel Rosales told the news state that he saw a group of eight to 10 students gathered near the clubhouse he works at the morning of Feb. 7 to wait for the bus, when a man with a gun ran up and started shooting. Rosales, who does maintenance at the community pool, said his work van was caught in the gunfire.

According to Rosales, one of the children was shot in the thigh and yelled for help.

Another eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, said she heard a commotion from her home office and may have seen the possible suspect passing through her yard.

That witness reportedly ran up to help the victim, who was lying on the ground with a jacket around his leg.

The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police state they do not have any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

