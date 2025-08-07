Idaho Department of Education Names School Bus Technician of the Year

As School Transportation News celebrates garage stars this month in the August issue of the magazine, Idaho named Derek Canode as the state’s Technician of the Year.

The Idaho Department of Education named Canode, the maintenance supervisor for the local Durham School Services operations, as the recipient of the award for his contribution to student transportation. After being nominated, Canode was selected by a review committee.

“Qualities such as leadership abilities, being a positive role model and commitment to safety and student transportation were also noted in consideration while choosing the winner,” a press release by Durham School Services states.

The nomination form submitted by Samuel Ray, Durham’s area general manager, read, “By the start of school in August [last year], Derek was able to lead his team to get each of the 235 buses titled and registered, inspect each bus, fix any issues, get the buses to meet Idaho codes, and work with the Idaho Board of Education Transportation Department to inspect them. Since the start of school, Derek was able to meet all expectations on PM compliance and ensure safe and reliable pupil transportation to the families of the West Ada School District.”

Ray added in his nomination that Canode hit the ground running as the maintenance supervisor with the West Ada School District and led his team to success.

“Derek’s work ethic and dedication to safety is beyond admirable,” Ray continued. “He is truly the golden example of a leader who exhibits the company’s values of safety and excellence to the highest degree.”

Canode was presented with the award on July 28 at the Idaho Student Transportation Awards banquet.