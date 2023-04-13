Indiana Student Dragged Down Street by School Bus

A 7-year-old girl from Anderson Community Schools is currently recovering after she was dragged down the street by her school bus in Anderson, Indiana.

The Indiana school district released a statement on social media on April 10 to notify parents of the incident and reveal the status of the girl, saying “we are thankful the student experienced only minor injuries.”

“Since the time of the incident we have been in close contact with the student’s mother, the bus driver, the Anderson Police Department, the Indiana State Police, and the Department of Child Services,” the district stated.

However, the statement did not go into detail on how the student was injured on April 7, only that they were injured while “attempting to get on the bus.” It adds that no additional details can be shared at this time.

Additionally, the statement notes that the school bus driver is not permitted to drive as the district continues to make an internal investigation.

According to a local news article, the girl’s mother, Grace Brown, reportedly watched as her daughter Kah-Lise was dragged down the street as she was about to board the bus.

Brown said via the article that the girl put one foot up on the first step, but the bus’s door closed before she entered. Once the door closed, Kah-Lise hopped along until she got swept under the bus and dragged for about 30 feet.

Subsequently, the mother ran after the bus screaming for it to stop but the driver kept going, before eventually stopping.

