Thursday, April 13, 2023
EPA CSBP Payment Request Deadline This Month

By Taylor Ekbatani

School districts that were awarded rebate funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Program need to submit their payment request forms by April 28.

The EPA stated it will consider extension requests for the payment request forms on a case-by-case basis and may grant extensions if the agency feels sufficient justification is provided. EPA asked those wanting an extension to email cleanschoolbus@epa.gov with an extension request, including the justification for the extension and the anticipated date by which the payment request form and associated purchase order(s) would be submitted.

For more information on the payment request information, visit the EPA website.

