Canadian Child Dragged by School Bus

Earlier this month in Mount Pleasant Ontario, 5-year-old William Tappen was stepping off a school bus when he was pinned by the closing doors and dragged several meters (around 10 feet) with his two feet on the ground, reported CBC News.

Derek Tappen, the father of William, started screaming for the bus to stop during the Nov. 1 incident. The bus driver reportedly drove for a few seconds before being alerted by other students in the bus who heard the boy’s screams from the opened windows.

According to his father via the article, William sustained mostly scrapes and bruises on his feet, as a result of the incident. A surveillance camera from his home captured the terrifying moment

Derek Tappen expressed thanks that the bus loading doors held on to his kindergartener, otherwise he could have fallen and gotten run over by the back wheels of the bus. He also said his son has not been able to ride the school bus since the incident.

According to the article, Brant County Ontario Provincial Police stated that they are investigating the incident. However, they are unable to comment on anything related to charges right now.

Nancy Daigneault, the executive director of School Bus Ontario, reportedly said “it’s an unacceptable horrible incident.” She continued by sating how safety training is the responsibility of individual bus lines and added that watching the surveillance video prompted her organization to send a reminder to School Bus Ontario’s members about the importance of passenger safety.

Dave Smouter, manager of communications with the Grand Erie District School Board, reportedly added the board was aware of the incident and has submitted the incident to the bus manufacturing committee of the CSA Group for further review.

It is unknown if the driver has faced any repercussions because he is not employed by the board.

