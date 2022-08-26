Friday, August 26, 2022
Wire Reports

Indiana Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Schools Lockdown

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Whiteland Community High School student was shot and killed at bus stop in Greenwood, Indiana on Thursday morning, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown, reported NewsWeek.

According to the article, the Greenwood Police Department, which responded to the homicide, said they believe the killing was an isolated incident and that the victim, identified as Temario Stokes, Jr., 16, was specifically targeted.

The police used helicopters to look for the alleged shooter, who was believed to have entered a nearby cornfield. An 18-year-old suspect, Tyrique Radford El, was later arrested and charged with murder.

