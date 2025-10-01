Leadership Starts From the Top Down

In the October issue of School Transportation News, STN examined what keeps directors in a certain role and district versus the factors that drive them to switch. To no surprise, it’s culture, administrative support and professional growth that lead the way.

Igor Petrivoc, a 2022 STN Rising Superstar, has been working in transportation for the past 16 years. Prior joining a school district, he started in transportation-related roles working for transit companies, then MV Transportation, where he has worked on a school bus contract since 2009. In 2018, he had the opportunity to join Adams 12 Five Star Schools near Denver, Colorado as the operations manager. However, he only served in that role for a few months before becoming the transportation director.

“Personally, it was a little bit challenging in the beginning just because I was mainly focused on the operations, and I knew that side really well. I had to back off and allow the new operations manager to step into their role so that I could oversee kind of the bigger picture on the district side of things,” he said of becoming the director, adding that the administration made the transition “easy.”

“Because they’re full of support and ensuring that you don’t fail, that you have people there that can help you with the budget, people there that can help you with the bigger projects,” he continued. “They invested a lot in me, and that’s why I’ve stayed with Adams 12 …They ensured that I was successful, both in the role and within the district.”

He explained that his COO at the time would meet with him regularly to provide guidance and support, serving as a mentor for Petrivoc. “He was big on providing leadership books, leadership trainings and courses,” he said, adding that the district also offered training from outside consultants to help with leadership.

One training that stuck with him covered finding one’s voice.

“There are these different voices as a leader that you exhibit, whether you’re a creative, a pioneer, a guardian, and just how to channel those voices into your own leadership style,” he said. “A lot of that was at play in in the early years and still is to this day. Just ensuring that you are continually growing and have resources available to you so that you can expand on your leadership style and your leadership abilities.”

In terms of what he looks for from his administration, he echoed the others in terms of support. He said he want his board to trust his input and value his experience. “They’ve never questioned anything,” he said. “They will certainly have questions, but they are fully supportive of the decisions, the direction that you want to take things in.”

He noted that it’s the support and relationships that keep him at Adams 12. He explained that there have been opportunities within the school district to move up, but he was expanding his family and personally, he said. It wasn’t the right time.

“My hope is to not leave Adams 12. On a personal side, I think everybody makes a decision of where they want to work based on a number of factors. One of those is absolutely the leadership and the support that you get,” he said. “It could not be any better at Adams 12. The other is the family dynamic.”

He said that when becoming a director at the age of 31, pay was at the top of the list in terms of benefits. But now, after having kids and realizing the importance of family, he values the home-work balance.

On the flip side, Danny Williams started as a school bus driver in 2005 while he was a senior in high school at Johnston County Schools in North Carolina. His mother, grandmother, uncles and aunts were all school bus drivers. Growing up he knew he would forge a similar path.

After graduation, he worked as a driver for the Public Schools of Robeson County before becoming a site coordinator. He returned to Johnston County as an area supervisor in 2016 before switching districts to Wilson County Schools in 2021 as the assistant director. In August 2022 he was promoted to executive director.

“I kind of knew that if I stayed at Johnston, I was going to be in that assistant director position for quite some time,” he said, noting that his aspirations were to serve as a director. “So, I knew that in order to go up, I had to leave Johnston County.”

That’s how he ended up at Wilson.

“I knew that [a transportation director] would be what I would land,” he said. “Did I think that I would advance as quick as I did, as young as I did? No. but it happened, and I’m grateful for those opportunities that I was granted along the way, and the support and the leadership that I had that molded and groomed me.”