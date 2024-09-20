Esteemed Figures in School Transportation Awarded NAPT’s Highest Honor

The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) is honoring Ken Hedgecock, Larry Riggsbee and Willie Tarleton at its annual conference by inducting the trio into its Hall of Fame.

The NAPT Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, integrity and commitment to the school transportation industry. To earn this honor, inductees must exhibit exemplary standards in both their professional and personal lives, reflecting exceptional service and dedication to NAPT.

Meet these three individuals who will be inducted next month at the NAPT Annual Conference and Trade Show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for making lasting impacts in the field of student transportation.

Ken Hedgecock

Ken Hedgecock, the national sales manager for United Safety and Survivability, reflected on what his 37 years of service in the school transportation industry meant to him after being inducted into the NAPT Hall of Fame.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the people I have called ‘customers’ for so long,” he told School Transportation News. “I’ve always considered pupil transportation a calling, not just a career. This honor confirms that, in some small way, I may have made a positive difference in this wonderful community of professionals. It is truly humbling.”

Hedgecock spent most of his time in school transportation, almost 33 years, as the vice president of sales for Thomas Built Buses. He became the national sales manager of United Safety and Survivability in January 2020.

When asked if a particular achievement or moment in his career stands out as a critical contributor to this recognition, Hedgecock reflected on his mentor, Ted Clayton, who hired him at Thomas Built Buses in 1987.

“Ted was a significant positive influence in my life and career. He taught me the importance of always keeping first things first, which meant prioritizing the students we were responsible for transporting. In other words, safety, safety, and more safety,” Hedgecock emphasized. “Ted is also a member of the NAPT Hall of Fame, so it’s a great honor to join him in this elite group of professionals.”

STN also asked Hedgecock about the advice he would offer to young professionals aspiring to leave a lasting impact in the industry. He underscored his pride in “bleeding yellow.”

“See your role in pupil transportation as a calling, not just a career. Strive to make a positive difference by ensuring those precious commodities we transport daily to get to and from any school-related activity safely, every day. And enjoy every single moment of what you do. Life is too short not to enjoy your work,” he shared.

Hedgecock is currently a vice president for the NAPT Foundation and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from NAPT, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, and the National School Transportation Association in 2019.

Larry Riggsbee

Larry Riggsbee, executive director of the Tennessee Association for Pupil Transportation (TAPT), is widely recognized for his dedication to student welfare, making the Hall of Fame induction deeply personal for him. Reflecting on the recognition, he said, “I am deeply appreciative and greatly honored with the NAPT Hall of Fame award. The national recognition is humbling.”

Riggsbee’s induction places him among the elite in the student transportation industry. He joins the late Carlisle Beasley of Metro-Nashville Public Schools as the two Tennesseans to receive this prestigious honor. Both men were widely respected for their leadership and innovation during their tenures as transportation directors. Their influence extended far beyond their home state, as they were considered among the most respected figures in school transportation across the Southern United States. Much like Beasley, Riggsbee’s work set a high standard for safety, operational excellence, and advocacy, leaving a legacy in the field.

Riggsbee mentioned that one of his key achievements was having his former employer Sumner County School District name its support services in his honor. He served in the district for 37 years, including five as a teacher and 32 leading transportation operations.

“We transported 15,000 children daily, millions of miles over the years. During that time, we never had a serious injury or anyone hospitalized overnight,” he recalled. “The safety record is a credit to our employees.”

His role as the executive director of TAPT, which he continues to work daily but with several “handlers” as he called them, positioned himself as the de facto “state director” during a critical period when formal leadership in school transportation was absent.

After the retirement of Dr. Ernest Farmer from the Tennessee Department of Education, Riggsbee inherited this leadership role, ensuring continuity and providing vital guidance to school districts across the state. His leadership was instrumental when the Tennessee Highway Patrol was the primary source of oversight in transportation matters, highlighting Riggsbee’s importance in maintaining standards, advocating for student safety, and shaping the direction of pupil transportation in Tennessee. His efforts filled a vital gap, underscoring his role as a central figure in Tennessee’s student transportation system.

To those aspiring to make a lasting impact, Riggsbee advised, “To remind me and my staff of our mission to meet the needs of the district’s young people, I kept a sign above the door in my office that asked, ‘Is it best for the children?’ Always remember that.”

Willie Tarleton

In response to his recent induction into the NAPT Hall of Fame, Willie Tarleton expressed his deep appreciation for the recognition. “It means a lot to me. It made me reflect on the 40-plus years I’ve been in school transportation, and it’s something that really has made me feel good about the association,” said the retired director of transportation for Midland Independent School District in Texas. He held that position from 1998 until his retirement two and a half years ago.

His connection to NAPT also spans more than four decades, during which he has been an active member held leadership roles. Tarleton served as a Region 4 member of NAPT Board for 10 years and is a committee co-chair a member of the organization’s finance committee.

He was also renowned for his fashion sense, always seen at industry conferences wearing the finest suits.

Regarding standout moments in his career, Tarleton underlined his consistent positive attitude throughout his years of service, noting the importance of supporting the association’s evolution in addressing industry needs.

To aspiring professionals entering the school transportation field, Tarleton emphasized the importance of preparation. “If you plan on staying ready, this is the best place to go,” he said, noting that over time, there are countless opportunities to grow and learn within the industry.

The NAPT Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place during the NAPT conference being held Oct. 4-8.

