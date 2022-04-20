NASDPTS Illegal Passing Survey Returns

After a two-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19 and the school bus driver shortage, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services is once again conducting its annual one-day count of motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses.

The survey, which began in 2011, is voluntary. Participating school bus drivers manually note all instances of a motorist illegally passing their school bus on a given day. This year the survey will take place on May 3. Ronna Weber, the executive director of NASDPTS told School Transportation News that results should be in by the summer.

The California Department of Education (CDE) announced that it is assisting NASDPTS in coordinating this year’s survey. “That data will be the first step in developing improved safety countermeasures at the state or national level,” CDE stated via a press release.

The CDE added in its release, two forms to be utilized by each participating school bus driver: the Illegal Passing Driver Reporting Form and the Illegal passing Results Form, which is a compilation of all occurrences for the day from all drivers documented by the district or school bus company.

Related: Colorado Aims to Create Safe Student Protection Program Following Student’s Death

Related: South Carolina Bill Targets Motorists Who Pass Stopped School Buses

Related: Latest National School Bus Loading, Unloading Survey Cites Four Student Fatalities

Related: NASDPTS Announces Ronna Weber as New Executive Director

Related: NASDPTS Cancels National School Bus Illegal Passing Survey Again

Weber said that NASDPTS is working with all states to collect the data, though she noted that states handle the survey collection in their own way.

The last survey to be conducted was in 2019 when over 107,000 of the nation’s nearly 500,000 school bus drivers reported that 81,841 vehicles illegally passed their buses across 31 states. NASDPTS said those violations equated to 17 million violations occurring nationwide over a 180-day school year.