(STN Podcast E108) Adjust the Archetype: Why Alt-Fuel Buses Are Becoming More Popular

The electric buzz continues to spread as more districts, notably those in New York and Boston, embrace EV implementation. Conversations on replacing buses intensify as gas prices rise and federal clean bus funding grows.

Eric Little, transportation director for Baldwin County Schools in Georgia, discusses collaboration with his superintendent, efforts to combat the driver shortage in the district, and plans to use federal funding for electric school buses.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/green-bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Tech Tip from Premier Wireless.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.