New Hampshire School Bus Driver Dies in Crash

Friday, October 9, 2020
By Ruth Newton

A school bus driver died after being involved in a crash while transporting students to school in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Heather Billingham was driving students to school on Sept. 23, when she suffered from a “severe medical distress situation” that had not been identified at this writing, according to a press release from SAU 70 Public School District.

Local news reported that the school bus had been traveling south but then crossed into the northbound lane, before driving up the shoulder and hitting a guardrail. Police officers reportedly began CPR when they arrived on the scene. Billingham was then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of death currently also remains unclear.

A second school bus arrived to pick up and transport the students who were on Billingham’s bus. Shortly after the second bus left with the students, a car collided with the school bus, according to SAU 70. There were no reported injuries among any students or bus aides in either of the crashes. That incident remains under investigation.

“We are also very fortunate that our bus aide and some of our staff members who were traveling behind the bus on their way to work provided assistance and protected the students until first responders arrived,” the district commented. “Finally, we should all be proud of our students, who responded remarkably well in what must have been a terribly frightening situation.”

SAU 70 also posted a video to its Instagram account that shows the community coming together to honor Billingham and celebrate her life during a parade of her bus route.

“Heather Billingham cared deeply for her students and was committed to the safety of the riders in her charge,” Superintendent Jay Badams stated in the release. “Our sincere condolences go out to the driver’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Messages left with the school district by School Transportation News seeking additional comment had not been returned as of this report

