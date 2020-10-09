Friday, October 9, 2020
Hurricane Delta Slams Gulf Coast, Schools Closed Pre-emptively

By Taylor Hannon
The projected path of Hurricane Delta, as of Friday, Oct. 9. 2020. Source: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, Louisiana on at 6 p.m. local time Friday night as a Category 2 storm, with similar path projecting to the one Hurricane Laura traveled in late August.

On Friday morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that a storm surge warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Peral River. Hurricane-force winds are expected to continue into the evening along the coast of southwest Louisiana and spread inland across parts of southern Louisiana.

NOAA added that heavy rainfall will lead to significant flash flooding in parts of Louisiana on Friday and Saturday, with nearly 11 million people in the storm’s path.

Anahuac Independent School District, located to the east of Houston across Trinity Bay, closed its doors on Friday. The district posted on its website that due to the possibility of high winds and rains throughout the day, transportation of students could be affected, and the storm put district staff on the roads in unsafe conditions.

Anahuac ISD added there is also a chance of electricity and communication outages. “The safety of our students and staff is always of the utmost importance,” the website post stated.

Monday is also closed as it’s a school holiday and teacher workday.

Meanwhile, several Louisiana school parishes have announced school closures in anticipation of the storm. For instance, Lafourche Parish School District posted on its website that schools are closed on Friday to prepare for any potential effects of Hurricane Delta, this includes all in-person and virtual school operations.

Several other schools in the storm’s path have followed suit, either closing down completely or opting for virtual learning only on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took to social media on Friday to encourage residents to stay off the road and stay safe. “Hurricane Delta will make landfall today and Louisiana is already feeling its effects. Whether you evacuated or are at home, stay off the roads and listen to the advice of local officials. Be smart and be safe today,” he tweeted.

School Transportation News will update the article as more information becomes available.

