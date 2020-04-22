NTSB Releases Full Final Report of Fatal Indiana School Bus Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released its full and final Highway Accident Report on the fatal Oct. 30, 2018, school bus crash in Rochester, Indiana.

On Tuesday, the NTSB released the final report on the fatal collision involving students crossing a roadway to board their waiting school bus in Rochester, Indiana. Twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle, 6, and their stepsister Alivia Stahl, 9, were killed in the crash. Maverick Lowe, 11, suffered multiple broken bones and had to undergo 20 surgeries.

As STN previously reported, an overview of investigative report announced by NTSB on April 7 determined that identified the main causes of the incident were the failure of Shepherd to stop for a Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation bus and the district’s failure to safely assess the rural student pickup location and the need for greater use of technologies to prevent and mitigate injuries of pedestrians

Shepherd was found guilty last year on three felony counts of reckless homicide, one felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus and causing injury when the stop-arm is extended. She is currently serving a four-year prison sentence.

