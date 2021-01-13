Thursday, January 14, 2021
Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Dies From COVID-19 Complications

By Ruth Newton
Rose on a gravestone

Bob Klinefelter, a longtime school bus driver and transportation contractor for North Hills School District located north of Pittsburgh, died on Dec. 30 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 82.

Klinefelter drove for the district for 15 years, working with both First Student and ABC Transit Inc., He transported students to McIntyre and Ross Elementary schools as well as local middle and high schools.

After the pandemic-related school closures began last March, Klinefelter expressed how much he missed driving his bus route, reportedly saying “I just really miss the kids.”

The district released a statement on Jan. 4 that referred “Mr. Bob,” as many of his students called him, and his “heart of gold.” Co-workers, students and families attested to his commitment of providing safe and friendly service.

“Bob Klinefelter was one of the most caring and dependable drivers I’ve been associated with during my career,” said Aaron Silverman, president of ABC Transit, Inc. “From the moment I first met Bob until my last encounter, he always had a smile, a friendly greeting and exhibited how much he loved being a bus driver for the North Hills School District. All of us at ABC Transit, Inc. mourn the loss of a wonderful man.”

Editor’s Note: According to data School Transportation News has collected, eight school transportation employees have died since September from complications associated with COVID-19.

