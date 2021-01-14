Thomas Built Buses Opens Up Ordering for OnGuardACTIVE Collision Mitigation System

Friday, January 15, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses has announced that the WABCO OnGuardACTIVE collision mitigation system from ZF is now available as a factory-installed option for Saf-T-Liner C2 diesel school buses equipped with air disc brakes.

WABCO OnGuard Radar Sensor (Image courtesy of Thomas Built Buses Inc.)

OnGuardACTIVE is a radar-based collision mitigation system that enables collision warning, active braking and adaptive cruise control. Using forward-looking long-range radar to detect objects up to 650 feet ahead of a school bus, the collision mitigation system provides audible, haptic and visual warnings intended to alert drivers to possible obstructions. The system is designed to detect a potential rear-end collision without the driver taking action to decelerate, and to engage active braking to automatically throttle down the engine, and if necessary, to apply the foundation brakes to help avoid an impending collision.

Similarly, the adaptive cruise control feature of the system utilizes the same radar to assist drivers in maintaining a safe following distance. The system maintains the set cruising speed when the lane ahead is clear, and is designed to automatically adjust the speed to maintain a set time interval between the bus and other vehicles ahead.

“We are pleased to now offer the OnGuardACTIVE collision mitigation system on our Saf-T-Liner C2 school buses,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “This advanced technology further enhances the safety of our buses and provides drivers added peace of mind.”

Saf-T-Liner C2 (Image courtesy of Thomas Built Buses Inc.)

In addition to state-of-the-art safety features, the OnGuardACTIVE system can also be seamlessly integrated into telematics and monitoring systems so fleet managers can gain additional perspective on driving performance. Upon delivery, fleet managers and drivers will receive tailored driver training to better understand the system’s capabilities.

While OnGuardACTIVE is designed to help drivers mitigate collisions, this technology does not replace the need for safe drivers practicing safe driving habits. In order to reduce potential danger of injuries caused during OnGuard activated vehicle decelerations, the driver and front passengers should always be correctly seated with seat belts correctly fastened.

For more information on the OnGuardACTIVE collision mitigation system, customers can contact their local Thomas Built Buses dealer.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

Special Reports

Multimedia

