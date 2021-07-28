States Receive $600M to Support Students Experiencing Homelessness

Following an application process announced at the start of the month, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced it is releasing the nearly $600 million in funding to states under the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) program.

The DOE on Wednesday approved state applications, which will give states and school districts access to the funding prior to the 2021-2022 school year.

In April, the DOE released the first $200 million of the total $800 million in ARP-HCY funds to states.

The money being distributed will reportedly be used by states and school districts to identify children and youth experiencing homelessness. The DOE stated that states can provided “wraparound services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to enable children and youth experiencing homelessness participate fully in school activities, consistent with the McKinney-Vento Act.”

States may reportedly use up to 25 percent of their funds for “state-determined uses,” while the remaining 75 percent will be awarded to school districts through formula subgrants, determined by a district’s population of children and youth experiencing homelessness.

