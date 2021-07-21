Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E73) Shiny New Tech: Using Federal Funding to Support School...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E73) Shiny New Tech: Using Federal Funding to Support School Bus Ops and Student Success

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 73

By Claudia Newton

Lea Bogle, president and CEO of technology provider Premier Wireless, discusses the need for school bus Wi-Fi and how the Emergency Connectivity Fund helps districts support students in this way.

Director of Transportation Manuel Campos Jr. shares how Somerset ISD near San Antonio is using federal COVID-19 funding to improve operations and prepare for the 2021-2022 school year by equipping its school buses with technology like GPS, push-to-talk radios and Wi-Fi.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/technology.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Conversation with Premier Wireless.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleNew Survey Indicates Americans Tend to Support Zero-Emission School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, stop-arm technology, the transition from 3G to to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you anticipating a mechanic shortage at your school district/bus company?
53 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.