A Lesson in Propane Autogas for School Buses

Propane autogas school buses deliver on emission reductions, cost savings, safety and more. Here’s a quick lesson on the ABCs of this clean fuel that is used by over 1,000 school districts across the nation.

A Autogas. Propane autogas is the internationally recognized term for propane when used in on-road engines. It’s the same fuel used in backyard grills and to heat home appliances.

B Bountiful. More than 90% of the nation’s supply is produced domestically, with an additional 7% from Canada. Fueling with American-made propane autogas helps the nation’s energy security goals and reduces the nation’s dependence on imported oil.

C Clean. Buses fueled by propane autogas emit fewer greenhouse gases and total hydrocarbon emissions, and virtually eliminate particulate matter, when compared to conventional diesel-powered buses.

D Dedicated. A school bus fueled by propane autogas comes equipped with a dedicated liquid propane autogas fuel system that consists of the fuel rail assembly, fuel line assembly, fuel tank assembly and the powertrain control system.

D Easier. Propane autogas engines are noticeably quieter, making it easier for drivers to better hear and communicate with students onboard and, more importantly, at the loading zones. The propane-fueled engine is also much easier to maintain than with diesel due to its clean-operating properties.

F Fueling. Private propane autogas fueling infrastructure costs less than any other G transportation energy source — conventional or alternative. There are thousands of public fueling stations located across the U.S.

G Game-changer. Propane autogas school buses drive toxic nitrogen oxide levels down to ultra-low levels and beat the federal requirements by an average of 54% across the greenhouse gas family.

H Heat-up. A propane autogas fuel system provides unaided cold weather starts to negative 40 degrees Celsius. Dozens of school districts have reported that in sub-zero temperatures, their propane autogas school buses start up immediately.

I Investment. Operating on propane autogas instead of diesel removes the complexity and cost of after-treatment measures, which accelerates return on investment and cuts operating costs.

J Justified. Operational costs are reduced. School districts report 30 to 60% savings on fuel and maintenance.

K Keep clean. School district employees can avoid the spills that result from diesel fueling as well as the resulting diesel odor on their clothes and hands. Unlike with gasoline or diesel, propane autogas is part of a closed-loop system, meaning the fuel is never exposed to air and won’t spill.

L Logical. According to a recent study, nitrogen oxide emissions are 34 times higher in a diesel bus than a propane bus over a stop-and-go route, and 15 to 19 times higher over a city route. West Virginia University’s Center of Alternative Fuels, Engines, and Emissions (CAFEE) completed the report — the same group that exposed the Volkswagen emissions violations in 2015.

M Minutes. A propane autogas school bus refills at 10 to 12 gallons per minute, a similar rate to diesel.

N No nonsense. Requirements for a propane vehicle repair facility are generally the same as those for conventionally fueled vehicles, helping fleet managers keep costs low.

O Options. With propane fuel system technology, a school district can add one new propane school bus or hundreds depending on its needs and budget. Plus, fuel supply contracts allow customers the flexibility to lock in single- or multi-year pricing agreements, securing consistent pricing regardless of fluctuating market prices.

For more information about the benefits of propane autogas school buses, visit ROUSH CleanTech’s website, ROUSHcleantech.com, or email propane@roush.com.