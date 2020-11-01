Sunday, November 1, 2020
Home Partner Updates A Lesson in Propane Autogas for School Buses
Partner Updates

A Lesson in Propane Autogas for School Buses

This content is brought to you by ROUSH CleanTech.

Propane autogas school buses deliver on emission reductions, cost savings, safety and more. Here’s a quick lesson on the ABCs of this clean fuel that is used by over 1,000 school districts across the nation.

A Autogas. Propane autogas is the internationally recognized term for propane when used in on-road engines. It’s the same fuel used in backyard grills and to heat home appliances.

B Bountiful. More than 90% of the nation’s supply is produced domestically, with an additional 7% from Canada. Fueling with American-made propane autogas helps the nation’s energy security goals and reduces the nation’s dependence on imported oil.

C Clean. Buses fueled by propane autogas emit fewer greenhouse gases and total hydrocarbon emissions, and virtually eliminate particulate matter, when compared to conventional diesel-powered buses.

D Dedicated. A school bus fueled by propane autogas comes equipped with a dedicated liquid propane autogas fuel system that consists of the fuel rail assembly, fuel line assembly, fuel tank assembly and the powertrain control system.

D Easier. Propane autogas engines are noticeably quieter, making it easier for drivers to better hear and communicate with students onboard and, more importantly, at the loading zones. The propane-fueled engine is also much easier to maintain than with diesel due to its clean-operating properties.

F Fueling. Private propane autogas fueling infrastructure costs less than any other G transportation energy source — conventional or alternative. There are thousands of public fueling stations located across the U.S.

G Game-changer. Propane autogas school buses drive toxic nitrogen oxide levels down to ultra-low levels and beat the federal requirements by an average of 54% across the greenhouse gas family.

H Heat-up. A propane autogas fuel system provides unaided cold weather starts to negative 40 degrees Celsius. Dozens of school districts have reported that in sub-zero temperatures, their propane autogas school buses start up immediately.

I Investment. Operating on propane autogas instead of diesel removes the complexity and cost of after-treatment measures, which accelerates return on investment and cuts operating costs.

J Justified. Operational costs are reduced. School districts report 30 to 60% savings on fuel and maintenance.

K Keep clean. School district employees can avoid the spills that result from diesel fueling as well as the resulting diesel odor on their clothes and hands. Unlike with gasoline or diesel, propane autogas is part of a closed-loop system, meaning the fuel is never exposed to air and won’t spill.

L Logical. According to a recent study, nitrogen oxide emissions are 34 times higher in a diesel bus than a propane bus over a stop-and-go route, and 15 to 19 times higher over a city route. West Virginia University’s Center of Alternative Fuels, Engines, and Emissions (CAFEE) completed the report — the same group that exposed the Volkswagen emissions violations in 2015.

M Minutes. A propane autogas school bus refills at 10 to 12 gallons per minute, a similar rate to diesel.

N No nonsense. Requirements for a propane vehicle repair facility are generally the same as those for conventionally fueled vehicles, helping fleet managers keep costs low.

O Options. With propane fuel system technology, a school district can add one new propane school bus or hundreds depending on its needs and budget. Plus, fuel supply contracts allow customers the flexibility to lock in single- or multi-year pricing agreements, securing consistent pricing regardless of fluctuating market prices.

For more information about the benefits of propane autogas school buses, visit ROUSH CleanTech’s website, ROUSHcleantech.com, or email propane@roush.com.

Previous articleDaimler Trucks and Torc Partner with Luminar to Enable Automated Trucking
Next articleTop Considerations for EV Batteries & Charging Infrastructure

RELATED ARTICLES

Partner Updates

busHive: The Proven Field Trip & Athletic Trip Solution for School Districts

A Georgia transportation director streamlined operations at her new school district by introducing a field trip solution that she knew has proven successful. We...
Read more
Partner Updates

Top Considerations for EV Batteries & Charging Infrastructure

With any school bus purchase, charging/fueling infrastructure is a major consideration. But with the recent popularity of electric school bus options, some fleet managers...
Read more
Partner Updates

The School Bus as a Contact Tracing Tool for COVID-19

This content is brought to you by CalAmp. Can a Telsa alert you if your passenger had COVID-19 yesterday? Because the school bus can. From...
Read more
Partner Updates

Cover the Cost of a Propane School Bus

School districts and bus contractors across the country are taking advantage of funding opportunities to cover all or some of the cost of their...
Read more
Partner Updates

A More Connected Way to Track Employee Training

Employee, and especially bus driver, training is the foundation of the constant work that school districts do to not only be as safe as...
Read more
Partner Updates

Propane Autogas Helping Ease Back-to-School Challenges This Fall

This school year is going to look different than any that have come before it, and school transportation directors may have the most difficult...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.