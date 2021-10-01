Extend the Classroom With Kajeet SmartBus, Now Available on 5G

Kajeet SmartBus 5G

Kajeet, the number one provider of school bus WiFi, is entering the 5G market with the introduction of Kajeet SmartBus™ 5G – designed to deliver higher bandwidth, faster download speeds and lower latency.

“We at Kajeet are focused on delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions that are secure, intuitive and easily scalable,” said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. “Entering the 5G market is a natural progression in the evolution of Kajeet, and we are excited to extend the benefits of 5G to our customers.”

With Kajeet SmartBus 5G, powered by Cradlepoint, districts can easily extend the classroom for students with a future-proof WiFi solution. This technology seamlessly moves from 4G to 5G when 5G is available with no additional work needed by district administration or staff.

When fully deployed, 5G is expected to be up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE and able to support more connected devices simultaneously due to greater bandwidth. SmartBus 5G can connect on all major North American wireless carriers, allowing districts to get the best coverage in their area.

The Kajeet network is protected by several layers of security, including Firewalls, NATs, VLANs, host-based Intrusion Detection Systems, Intrusion Prevention Systems, real-time and scheduled scans for vulnerabilities and malware. With all Kajeet solutions, students stay safe and on-task with CIPA-compliant filters, provisioning, and access controls. Plus, administrators will have access to the Sentinel portal to manage data allocations and web filters, track data usage, and run reports.

New Unlimited Plan for School Bus WiFi

Kajeet has also just launched new unlimited plans designed for our SmartBus solution. With our unlimited plans, district leaders can ensure that students have unlimited data usage on the bus, while still only being able to access safe, district-approved sites and applications.

100% Reimbursement Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund

The Kajeet SmartBus 5G solution, along with all other SmartBus WiFi solutions, is 100% reimbursable through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), an FCC program that allocates $7 billion in funding to support school district and libraries in their efforts to connect students outside the classroom.

The second ECF filing window opens on September 28th. Districts will have 15 days to submit their application, with the filing window closing on October 13th.

Districts can apply for ECF at: www.emergencyconnectivityfund.org.

Visit Kajeet.com to set up a meeting with the Kajeet team or our E-Rate Consultant.